Thailand to cut electricity to Myanmar to stop scam operations

The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has expressed its readiness to collaborate with security agencies to cease electricity supply from Thailand to Myanmar border towns, aiming to disrupt scam operations in the neighbouring country.

PEA deputy governor Prasit Junprasit stated yesterday that halting electricity supplies to Myanmar necessitates cooperation between Thai and Myanmar security agencies. He assured that any such action would not impact Thai residents along the border who depend on PEA services.

Prasit’s remarks followed inquiries by the House Committee on State Security, Border Affairs, National Strategy and Reform on Thursday, January 23, questioning the Ministry of Interior’s inaction regarding cutting power to scam centres across the Myanmar border.

As a state enterprise operating under the Ministry of Interior, the PEA clarified in a statement yesterday that it cannot act independently, despite Myanmar being a customer. In 2023, at the request of the Myanmar embassy in Thailand through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the PEA halted electricity to two villages in Myawaddy district, Kayin state, opposite Tak province.

Additionally, the PEA terminated a contract with a border village in Shan state last year due to non-payment by the Myanmar partner.

Currently, the PEA supplies electricity to five locations in Myanmar: two in Myawaddy from Tak province, two in Tachilek town from Chiang Rai province, and another line extending from Kanchanaburi province to a border village in Mon state, reported Bangkok Post.

In related news, the Thai-Myanmar border in the Pai district of the northern province of Mae Hong Son experienced heightened tensions after the United Wa State Army (UWSA), also known as Red Wa, reportedly encroached on Thai territory. The Shan State National Army (SSNA) revealed the situation along the border at Doi Nong Luang and Doi Hua Ma in the Pai district has become increasingly severe. The UWSA reportedly reinforced its bases in the area with additional troops and weaponry.

