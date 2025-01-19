32 Indonesians caught crossing into Thailand from Myanmar

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

In a joint operation, the Ratchamanu Task Force, police, and administrative officers detained 32 Indonesian nationals attempting to illegally cross the border into Thailand.

This incident occurred in the early hours of today, January 19, in Tak province. The group was intercepted as they crossed from Myanmar near Ban Wang Takian Tai, Mae Sot district. Upon inspection, it was discovered that none had valid visas.

Advertisements

The group comprised 30 men and two women, all Indonesian nationals. During questioning, they revealed they had been working in Myawaddy, Myanmar, but wished to return home, hence their attempt to cross into Thailand via natural routes.

The patrol team handed them over to the Mae Sot Police Station for further legal proceedings.

A military intelligence report from the area highlighted that the escape was linked to a recent crackdown on illegal businesses in Myawaddy. On January 15, leaders from the BGF and DKBA held an urgent meeting with Chinese business operators to address cross-border crime, including fraud and human trafficking, in Myawaddy, Karen State, Myanmar, reported KhaoSod.

This has reportedly led to increased pressure on illegal workers in the region, prompting their attempt to flee.

In related news, a dramatic chase unfolded on December 26 last year, as police pursued a group smuggling illegal migrant workers in Thailand. Two vehicles, packed with a total of 26 individuals, were intercepted in Phetchabun, revealing an illicit operation that charged 1,000 baht per head.

Advertisements

Police officer Warabodin Lertsupasinstit, leading the Highway Police Division 5, was alerted to a potential smuggling attempt involving migrants from Myanmar. Acting on this tip-off, law enforcement officers from Phetchabun and Division 1 set up a checkpoint on Route 12.

Their vigilance paid off when they spotted two suspicious vehicles – a white Fortuner with registration จว-7116 from Chon Buri and a bronze Toyota Vigo with registration บร-3076 from Kamphaeng Phet.