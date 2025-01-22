Love takes flight: Balloon festival lands in Chiang Rai

Photo courtesy of The Nation

Get ready for an unforgettable Valentine’s Day and beyond as Chiang Rai’s skies light up with vibrant hot air balloons. The Singha Park Chiang Rai International Balloon Fiesta 2025 promises a breathtaking spectacle with 30 balloons from 13 countries taking flight next month.

Pongrat Luangthamrongcharoen, Managing Director of Singha Park Chiang Rai Company Limited, has announced the return of the region’s largest balloon festival. From February 13 to 17, Singha Park will host the highly anticipated event, which has captivated audiences since 2016.

The festival takes a romantic turn on February 14 for Valentine’s Day. Lucky couples will have the rare opportunity to declare their love from the skies in a hot air balloon.

Renowned for its scale and charm, the festival will feature more than just balloons. Visitors can immerse themselves in traditional khon dance performances, taking place near the park’s lake on February 14 and 15. Daily concerts from February 13 to 17 will showcase top Thai bands, including Bodyslam, Paradox, and The Toys, ensuring non-stop entertainment.

Beyond the performances, the event offers something for everyone. Guests can indulge in authentic northern Thai cuisine, enjoy locally brewed coffee, and explore the park’s scenic flower fields. Thrill-seekers can try activities like ATV rides, cycling, or the Zip Line for stunning treetop views, reported The Nation.

Tickets for the event are reasonably priced at 300 baht for a one-day pass and 1,350 baht for a five-day experience.

The Singha Park Chiang Rai International Balloon Fiesta 2025 promises a magical blend of culture, adventure, and romance, making it the ultimate Valentine’s destination in Thailand.

