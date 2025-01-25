Mayor vows to keep Pattaya’s Jomtien safe from drugs

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal26 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, January 25, 2025
73 1 minute read
Mayor vows to keep Pattaya’s Jomtien safe from drugs
Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

Pattaya officials are turning up the heat on Jomtien’s bustling tourist hub as fears of drug activity loom. Mayor Poramet Ngampichet has ordered relentless inspections of Jomtien Soi 2 to 3 to prevent it from spiralling into a crime hotspot.

Determined to safeguard this family-friendly destination, the mayor instructed local officials to patrol the streets regularly and partner with community leaders to stamp out any illicit behaviour.

Advertisements

“The safety of our residents and visitors is our top priority.”

Jomtien Soi 2 to 3, popular with holidaymakers and locals, is a vital part of Pattaya’s tourism economy. The mayor’s proactive measures aim to keep the area’s reputation intact, ensuring tourists can enjoy a worry-free visit. These inspections also align with the city’s broader mission to curb drug abuse and sustain its image as a vibrant yet secure getaway.

Related Articles

“We’re taking firm action to protect public safety and maintain order.”

By enlisting community support and ramping up surveillance, the city hopes to send a clear message that drug-related activity won’t be tolerated, reported Pattaya Mail.

Mayor vows to keep Pattaya’s Jomtien safe from drugs | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

For tourists and residents, the stepped-up security promises a safer environment to enjoy Jomtien’s lively streets and golden beaches. With ongoing vigilance, Pattaya remains committed to being a top-tier destination for all.

Advertisements

In a bold crackdown on rampant drug activity, local government officials in Pattaya have launched a massive operation to flatten illegal structures in Soi Jomtien 3. With over 900 officers from 23 police stations leading the charge, officials are determined to root out all forms of criminal activity in the notorious Jomtien area, spanning Soi 2, 3, and 4.

In related news, six individuals, comprising both Thai and Cambodian nationals, were apprehended for engaging in illegal gambling on Jomtien Beach, Chon Buri province. The open-air gambling occurred on January 10, with many participants fleeing the scene as law enforcement approached. Undercover officers infiltrated the gambling circle, uncovering nearly ten individuals, both male and female, openly playing a dice gambling game using mobile phones on Jomtien Beach.

Latest Thailand News
6 Britons arrested in Phuket with cannabis and laughing gas Crime News

6 Britons arrested in Phuket with cannabis and laughing gas

10 seconds ago
Thailand to cut electricity to Myanmar to stop scam operations Crime News

Thailand to cut electricity to Myanmar to stop scam operations

14 minutes ago
Mayor vows to keep Pattaya’s Jomtien safe from drugs Crime News

Mayor vows to keep Pattaya’s Jomtien safe from drugs

26 minutes ago
Transport ministry: Bangkok Port to host entertainment complex Bangkok News

Transport ministry: Bangkok Port to host entertainment complex

50 minutes ago
Singapore and Thailand mark 60 years of diplomatic ties Bangkok News

Singapore and Thailand mark 60 years of diplomatic ties

1 hour ago
Russian tourist dies in Phuket motorcycle accident Crime News

Russian tourist dies in Phuket motorcycle accident

2 hours ago
Chilly weather: Heavy rainfall warnings with temperature drop Thailand News

Chilly weather: Heavy rainfall warnings with temperature drop

2 hours ago
Thai mother reunites with missing son after 5-year search Thailand News

Thai mother reunites with missing son after 5-year search

18 hours ago
Delivery rider snared by low-hanging cable in Pattaya horror Pattaya News

Delivery rider snared by low-hanging cable in Pattaya horror

18 hours ago
Thai man returns home to find his funeral after police error Crime News

Thai man returns home to find his funeral after police error

19 hours ago
Bangkok ranks 4th worst for air quality as haze chokes city Bangkok News

Bangkok ranks 4th worst for air quality as haze chokes city

19 hours ago
Pattaya gears up for influx of 5,400 US Navy troops Pattaya News

Pattaya gears up for influx of 5,400 US Navy troops

19 hours ago
Rock singer offers compensation after fatal Bangkok van crash Bangkok News

Rock singer offers compensation after fatal Bangkok van crash

19 hours ago
7 Thai suspects arrested for abduction and robbery in Chiang Mai Crime News

7 Thai suspects arrested for abduction and robbery in Chiang Mai

19 hours ago
Phuket’s future: Seminar tackles bold new environmental rules Environment News

Phuket’s future: Seminar tackles bold new environmental rules

20 hours ago
Thai woman arrested for stealing 120,000 baht from Russian man in Pattaya Crime News

Thai woman arrested for stealing 120,000 baht from Russian man in Pattaya

20 hours ago
Raging inferno in Naklua destroys 5 homes, injures 1 Crime News

Raging inferno in Naklua destroys 5 homes, injures 1

20 hours ago
Chinese duo nabbed in Phuket café lion cub photo scam Crime News

Chinese duo nabbed in Phuket café lion cub photo scam

20 hours ago
Thai transwoman busted at Nonthaburi hotel for explicit content Central Thailand News

Thai transwoman busted at Nonthaburi hotel for explicit content

21 hours ago
Lamborghini driver flees scene, leaving his valuables and injured pickup driver Crime News

Lamborghini driver flees scene, leaving his valuables and injured pickup driver

21 hours ago
Lawyer criticised for opposing equal marriage in Thailand Bangkok News

Lawyer criticised for opposing equal marriage in Thailand

21 hours ago
Pattaya police raid Chinese gang boss’s luxury home Crime News

Pattaya police raid Chinese gang boss’s luxury home

22 hours ago
AMLO combats fraud by closing 680,000 mule accounts Bangkok News

AMLO combats fraud by closing 680,000 mule accounts

22 hours ago
Thai man survives 8 days in forest with broken hip Central Thailand News

Thai man survives 8 days in forest with broken hip

23 hours ago
Bangkok fights smog with free public transport for a week Bangkok News

Bangkok fights smog with free public transport for a week

23 hours ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal26 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, January 25, 2025
73 1 minute read
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Transport ministry: Bangkok Port to host entertainment complex

Transport ministry: Bangkok Port to host entertainment complex

50 minutes ago
Singapore and Thailand mark 60 years of diplomatic ties

Singapore and Thailand mark 60 years of diplomatic ties

1 hour ago
Russian tourist dies in Phuket motorcycle accident

Russian tourist dies in Phuket motorcycle accident

2 hours ago
Chilly weather: Heavy rainfall warnings with temperature drop

Chilly weather: Heavy rainfall warnings with temperature drop

2 hours ago