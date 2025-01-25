Mayor vows to keep Pattaya’s Jomtien safe from drugs

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

Pattaya officials are turning up the heat on Jomtien’s bustling tourist hub as fears of drug activity loom. Mayor Poramet Ngampichet has ordered relentless inspections of Jomtien Soi 2 to 3 to prevent it from spiralling into a crime hotspot.

Determined to safeguard this family-friendly destination, the mayor instructed local officials to patrol the streets regularly and partner with community leaders to stamp out any illicit behaviour.

“The safety of our residents and visitors is our top priority.”

Jomtien Soi 2 to 3, popular with holidaymakers and locals, is a vital part of Pattaya’s tourism economy. The mayor’s proactive measures aim to keep the area’s reputation intact, ensuring tourists can enjoy a worry-free visit. These inspections also align with the city’s broader mission to curb drug abuse and sustain its image as a vibrant yet secure getaway.

“We’re taking firm action to protect public safety and maintain order.”

By enlisting community support and ramping up surveillance, the city hopes to send a clear message that drug-related activity won’t be tolerated, reported Pattaya Mail.

For tourists and residents, the stepped-up security promises a safer environment to enjoy Jomtien’s lively streets and golden beaches. With ongoing vigilance, Pattaya remains committed to being a top-tier destination for all.

In a bold crackdown on rampant drug activity, local government officials in Pattaya have launched a massive operation to flatten illegal structures in Soi Jomtien 3. With over 900 officers from 23 police stations leading the charge, officials are determined to root out all forms of criminal activity in the notorious Jomtien area, spanning Soi 2, 3, and 4.

In related news, six individuals, comprising both Thai and Cambodian nationals, were apprehended for engaging in illegal gambling on Jomtien Beach, Chon Buri province. The open-air gambling occurred on January 10, with many participants fleeing the scene as law enforcement approached. Undercover officers infiltrated the gambling circle, uncovering nearly ten individuals, both male and female, openly playing a dice gambling game using mobile phones on Jomtien Beach.