Man detained for throwing concrete at vehicles on Bang Na-Trat Road

Police from Bang Na station detained a man accused of hurling concrete debris at vehicles in the Bang Na-Trat area, staging a reconstruction of the incident. The suspect, who has a history of similar actions, vowed to cease his behaviour.

Yesterday, May 3, Police Colonel Surapong Sukyaem and his team from Bang Na Police Station arrested 32 year old Chalad under a Phra Khanong Criminal Court warrant dated May 2 on charges of attempted murder. The incident involved throwing concrete pieces at vehicles on Bang Na-Trat Road. The reconstruction took place at the scene in front of the Bang Na housing flats’ pedestrian bridge.

Upon arrival, officers escorted Chalad to the first spot, where he alighted from a bus near the housing flats on the inbound side of Bang Na-Trat Road. He then picked up two concrete blocks, placed them in a plastic bag, and proceeded to the third spot on the pedestrian bridge. He threw the blocks twice consecutively before fleeing by crossing the bridge to the outbound side of the road and boarding a bus.

During the reconstruction, Chalad assured officers that he would not repeat his actions, acknowledging that he had committed similar offences 12 times before. He expressed remorse and apologised to all affected people.

Pol. Col. Surapong revealed that after over three hours of questioning, Chalad confessed, attributing his actions to a momentary lapse in judgement, alcohol consumption, and his status as a homeless person. The police are also awaiting results from a drug test. Concerns about his mental health were addressed, with officers noting that he was coherent and responsive, ruling out the necessity for hospitalisation, reported KhaoSod.

On May 4, officials plan to remand Chalad to Phra Khanong Criminal Court for the attempted murder charge.

Original news: Concrete chaos: Maniac hurls slab from Bangkok’s Bang Na bridge

The Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT) has confirmed that a chunk of concrete that shattered a car’s windscreen earlier this week was deliberately thrown from a pedestrian overpass – and not a result of any structural failure.

The shocking incident unfolded on Tuesday, April 29, on Bang Na-Trat Road, prompting immediate fears that debris had fallen from the Burapha Withi Expressway, also known as the Bang Na Expressway. However, those fears have been firmly put to rest.

EXAT dispatched an engineering team to inspect the entire area following reports that a “concrete-like object” had smashed into a passing vehicle. In a statement released on May 2, the agency said there was no sign of structural damage or spalling on the expressway.

Instead, CCTV footage told a very different story.

According to EXAT, security camera recordings captured a person deliberately throwing the object from a pedestrian bridge directly onto the road below, striking the vehicle as it passed beneath.

“This was not due to infrastructure failure,” EXAT clarified. “It was the result of a reckless and dangerous act by an individual.”

The footage has now been handed over to local police, and efforts are underway to identify and arrest the culprit. EXAT has pledged full cooperation with law enforcement to ensure the perpetrator faces legal consequences.

No injuries were reported in the incident, but the attack has raised serious concerns over pedestrian overpass safety and the vulnerability of motorists to random acts of violence, reported The Nation.

Police urge the public to be vigilant and to report any suspicious activity or similar incidents.

“If you witness anything unusual, please call the EXAT Call Center immediately at 1543. Timely reports help us act quickly and ensure justice is served.”

The incident serves as a chilling reminder of the risks posed not just by road conditions, but by people with dangerous intent.