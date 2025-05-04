Surat Thani arrests: youth-targeted online gambling busted

Police link illegal betting to wider youth exploitation and substance abuse

Surat Thani arrests: youth-targeted online gambling busted
In the southern province of Surat Thani, three people in their 20s were apprehended on allegations of hosting online football gambling activities that particularly attracted young participants. The arrests, which took place in Mueang district, were carried out by police and administrative officials.

Surat Thani governor, Theeroot Supawibulpol, revealed that the arrests occurred yesterday, May 3, following the discovery of two gambling dens frequented by young people. Officials confiscated 38 computers during the operation.

In one instance, 26 year old Chanin Klangnarong and 20 year old Oranit Chaniwet were apprehended at a two-storey building in tambon Bang Kung. Police seized 16 computers, 53 payment slips, and 35,660 baht (US$1,075) in cash at the location.

At another location, 26 year old Patcharin Sapprasert, was detained with 16 computers, a photocopier, 250 payment slips, and 30,190 baht (US$910) in cash.

Governor Theeroot emphasised the importance of addressing such gambling operations, which not only facilitate gambling among young people but also involve the sale of kratom juice. He noted that these illegal activities have severe consequences for the youth and highlighted the tendency of offenders to resume their operations even after being arrested.

The governor stated his intention to urge prosecutors to file serious charges against those hosting gambling activities to safeguard the younger population, reported Bangkok Post.

In similar news, police confiscated assets valued at 50 million baht and apprehended Ekachart Miprom, a senior executive implicated in a money laundering scheme, along with his wife and mother. The coordinated operation was carried out on March 27 across two sites in Chanthaburi province and another in Rayong province.

Police Lieutenant General Trairong Phueapan, head of the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau, assigned Police Major General Sarayuth Junawath and Police Colonel Pakornkitt Thanawarinukul to spearhead the investigation team.

The team carried out arrest warrants issued by the Criminal Court on March 26, targeting 32 year old Ekachart Miprom, also known as M Ekachart, a resident of Chanthaburi, along with five other suspects.

