Thailand
Thailand News Today | Thailand to target “wealthy foreign tourists”
Thailand’s deputy health minister is hoping to see an end to Covid-19 by the end of this year, despite the risk of new variants. Satit Pitutecha made his prediction yesterday, saying Thailand is proceeding with its plan to declare the virus endemic.
The World Health Organisation has yet to make any recommendation on according the virus endemic status.
Satit says the health ministry is doing everything possible to meet its target for administering booster doses, which should help prevent new variants from developing.
However, officials are closely watching what’s happening in North Korea, where there is a surge in infections, which could cause the virus to further mutate, creating yet another new variant.
Satit says the pandemic sparked a total change in behaviour among the public, in relation to attending large gatherings, eating out, and traveling.
The deputy health minister says remaining safe from Covid-19 requires the public to adopt the VUCA measures of vaccination, universal prevention, Covid-free settings, and ATK testing.
Earlier this week, Kiatiphum Wongrajit from the Public Health Ministry confirmed that Thailand could declare Covid-19 endemic earlier than planned.
While a date of July 1 has been thrown around before, Kiatiphum says the virus could be accorded endemic status from mid-June, given the improving situation and ongoing fall in cases.
The Tourism Authority of Thailand is again going to target the “wealthy group of tourists” as it works out its marketing plan as it contributes to the recovery of the Thai economy following a 2-year hiatus due to closed borders and restrictions.
The TAT claims that by focussing on the “rich groups”, —1.93 trillion baht will be generated in 2024 even though the number of tourists will be fewer than in the past years.
The Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, Yuthasak Supasorn, says that more than 1 million foreign tourists have entered Thailand since the beginning of this year.
Yuthasak claimed that different departments were concerned that people worldwide will face financial crisis and high inflation, which could make them “scared of travelling” and spending money. He explained that TAT’s mechanism to deal with this problem was to target wealthy tourists who were less affected by the economic situation.
The governor said the TAT would promote Thai tourism with new tools like Thailand’s “soft power”. He believed that the Thai tourism industry would recover “very quickly”. Yuthasak said he was “confident” that the income earned by 2024 would be the same because the wealthy tourists would spend more money.
Authorities are tackling another monk scandal in Chonburi after Police in the Nongyai district of Chon Buri have busted a local monk with 6 methamphetamine pills, as well as a bag of crystal methamphetamine or ‘ice’.
The police found the drugs in a temple raid earlier this week after locals alerted them about a monk who they were concerned was taking illegal drugs.
The monk, 57 years old Chuchat, claimed the drugs helped him meditate and reach a higher state of mind, even though they are banned by Buddhist regulations.
He admitted to police that he had bought the drugs for himself, but denied selling them or causing problems for others.
The temple’s abbot defrocked Choochart and ordered him to leave the Buddhist monkhood before the police took him to Nong Yai Police Station for further legal action. Police are also investigating to find who Choochart bought the drugs from.
Reports of monks taking drugs, carrying methamphetamine, drinking, drunk driving, money laundering, stealing, sniffing women’s undergarments, committing murder, and rendezvousing with women are common headlines in the kingdom.
Earlier this month, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha called out to Thai monks about “rule-breaking” following several scandals.
The Thai PM is defending the government’s performance since seizing power in a military coup 8 years ago. Prayut Chan-o-cha says he’s led Thailand through a crisis after crisis and is doing his best to move the country forward.
The PM says at the time he seized power, the nation was deeply divided and mired in conflict, adding that the country was becoming “the sick man of Asia”.
The PM went on to defend the NCPO, saying people still had freedom of expression following the coup —provided they remained within the confines of the law.
Meanwhile, he says the government’s 20-year strategy is essential to turning Thailand into a developed country by 2037. The pandemic has presented a major challenge, decimating the economy as a result of the country’s heavy reliance on tourism.
The PM points out that the international community has praised Thailand’s handling of the pandemic.
He said quote “When the coronavirus crisis eases, Thailand will need investment to spur economic growth. I want everyone to have trust in the government. In times of crisis, the government may not be working as fast as some might expect. But we are determined to tackle all problems. We need to join forces. This is not the time for conflict.” End quote.
Get your rain boots out! The Thai Meteorological Department warned yesterday to expect heavy to very heavy rains in most areas including the north, northeast, central Thailand, the east, the Bangkok area, and the south.
The heavy rain may cause flash floods from May 20th-23rd. Thundershowers and strong winds are expected in every region of the country.
Strong winds and big waves in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are also expected. Waves are expected to be 2-3 metres high in most of the Andaman, although they are expected to be 1-2 metres high in the lower Andaman, and the upper Gulf. During thundershowers, waves are expected to rise to above 3 metres high in most of the Andaman, and above 2 metres high in the lower Andaman and upper Gulf.
The meteorological department warns that small ships should be careful and stay at the shore during thundershowers, and all transport should be cautious.
Earlier this week, Bangkok flooded many areas after 10 hours of torrential rain. The most affected areas are Chatuchak, Lak Si, Don Mueang, and Lat Phrao. In some places, the water level reached higher than 1 metre. The floods caused traffic jams, namely at Ratchayothin Intersection and Ratchadapisek – Lat Phrao Intersection.
Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thailand News Today | Thailand to target “wealthy foreign tourists”
5 beautiful glamping spots in Phuket to get closer to nature
Man in northeast Thailand stabs wife on train
What’s behind CP’s successful Metaverse campaign?
Deputy PM demands officals to avoid being rude and offensive to residents
Malaysians continue to flood into Thailand
UPDATE: Chief in Phuket says black water is “not from businesses”
How do Thais name their kids? Here is an explaination
Download the ‘Plook Ganja’ app to legally grow cannabis at home in Thailand
Spicy Pork Bone Soup Eating Challenge | This is Thailand
UPDATE: Man who attacked Russian woman in Chon Buri confesses
5 hottest locations for property investment in Bangkok 2022
In Phuket, Indians are the top tourist group since Test & Go scrapped
Love drugs found in hotel of Aussie man who plunged to his death
Thailand’s bottled palm oil price continues to skyrocket
BREAKING: Bars reopening in Thailand’s “Green” and “Blue” Zones, changes to Thailand Pass
Dengue hasn’t gone away – Dengue fever in Thailand 2022, and how to avoid it
Visakha Bucha Day 2022. Today is the substitute public holiday.
Stop plucking the endangered ‘penis plant’, urges Cambodian government
Thai woman complains after Pattaya laundry service overcharges for foreign BF – VIDEO
Mixed fortunes for Thai Airways but nation’s flag carrier confident of financial take off
Danish man left suicidal after being raped for a week in Phuket
UPDATE: CCTV footage of missing German tourist in Phuket
In Thailand, Covid numbers plummet, but restrictions remain testing
BREAKING: Bars reopening in Thailand’s “Green” and “Blue” Zones, changes to Thailand Pass
14 year old and older brother arrested in eastern Thailand over human trafficking
Studies show Omicron infection in vaccinated people “turbo-charges” immunity
Government says relaxed travel restrictions have led to tourism surge on Phuket, Samui
Thai woman survives fall from 26th floor
Black water still flowing into ocean at Phuket’s Kamala Beach
Alcohol sales ban planned for Pattaya and Bangkok elections
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Cambodia3 days ago
Stop plucking the endangered ‘penis plant’, urges Cambodian government
- Pattaya3 days ago
Thai woman complains after Pattaya laundry service overcharges for foreign BF – VIDEO
- Business2 days ago
Mixed fortunes for Thai Airways but nation’s flag carrier confident of financial take off
- Crime1 day ago
Danish man left suicidal after being raped for a week in Phuket
- Education2 days ago
Why you should study Thai to explore Thailand
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
In Thailand, Covid numbers plummet, but restrictions remain testing
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)8 hours ago
BREAKING: Bars reopening in Thailand’s “Green” and “Blue” Zones, changes to Thailand Pass
- Events3 days ago
“Eat Out with Marriott Bonvoy”: enjoy food discounts all the way
Recent comments: