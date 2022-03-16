Thailand
Famous Thailand monk caught drink driving, carrying methamphetamine
A famous Thailand monk, known for his predictions and visions, was reportedly caught drink driving with methamphetamine pills hidden inside his robes after a 20-kilometre police chase yesterday in eastern province Mukdahan, which borders Laos.
Police followed a pickup truck after it ran a red light in Mukdahan city. Turns out a famous monk was behind the wheel. Officers chased the bronze Toyota Vigo from Mukdahan city to Ban Kham Ahuan subdistrict in Mukdahan over 20 kilometres away.
Officers breathalysed the monk and say he had a high blood alcohol level. Police searched the monk and say they found 37 methamphetamine pills, known as ya ba, hidden in his robes. Drug paraphernalia hidden in a candy box was also found inside the car, police say. The monk was allowed to lie down to sober up before he was taken to the district’s dean of monks to be defrocked and then to the police station for legal proceedings.
The monk, Luang Pu Tuanchai, is famous for his predictions in the widely covered and often sensationalised Nong Chompoo case where a 3 year old girl was assaulted and killed in Mukdahan. The child’s uncle has since confessed to the murder after becoming somewhat a celebrity by the constant media attention.
Luang Pu Tuanchai made headlines after claiming he had a vision in which he saw the man who murdered Nong Chompoo. After that, many people thought the monk could accurately predict lottery numbers. However, the Buddhist sangha said the monk displayed inappropriate behaviour in relation to the Nong Chompoo case and expelled him from Mukdahan province last year. The monk disobeyed and made his way back to the province.
SOURCE: ThaiRath
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Wednesday Covid Update: 23,945 new cases; provincial totals
Bar raided in Bangkok’s Nana, woman arrested for alleged child sex trafficking
Four military rangers injured in another Southern Thailand bomb
Villas in Phuket offering fabulous views of the island
Siam Piwat brings home 7 awards at The Best of SHA Awards 2021
Russian Embassy in Bangkok works with Thai tourism to help those stranded
Famous Thailand monk caught drink driving, carrying methamphetamine
Vietnam reopens borders to international tourism TODAY (a day late)
North Korea fails to launch suspected ballistic missile
7 students at Thailand university face charges for allegedly beating a student to death
Asia News Today | North Korea missile fail, Japan seeks to stop crypto payments to Russians
Thailand football player could face lifetime ban for elbow strike to opponent
Thai education official admits online learning’s pitfalls
Officers find suspected hideout for alleged hitman on Thailand’s most wanted list
UKRAINE UPDATES: 3 EU PMs visit Kyiv; Peace talks ‘realistic’; 400 trapped in Mariupol hospital; US labels Putin ‘war criminal’; TV editor released
Malaysia launches “test and release” for vaccinated travellers from Thailand, Cambodia
Concern over new Omicron mutation discovered in Hong Kong
Can we say good-riddance to the Thailand Pass on July 1?
End in sight for Thailand Pass once Covid-19 declared endemic – TAT
Tourism officials not bothered by US advice to citizens to avoid travel to Thailand
Successful young writer dies after balcony plunge, allegedly over Tangmo rumours
Thousands of Russians stranded in Thailand due to flight cancellations, sanctions
Pattaya night life Booming! The Real situation in Pattaya… | GMT
Thai woman says she narrowly escaped organ harvesting in Cambodia
Officials warn about various scam Thailand Pass emails, some with malicious links
Tangmo: Police examine ‘fresh evidence’ — CCTV video of person on speedboat
Thais queue to sell gold as war in Ukraine sees prices reach new high
Federation of Thai Industries wants gov to scrap Test & Go, stop fuel price crisis
Tourism officials plan Saudi visit to attract Middle Easter travellers to Thailand
Tourism official proposes payment solutions for Russians in Phuket
‘Furry Green’ snake discovered in Northeast Thailand
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Concern over new Omicron mutation discovered in Hong Kong
- Opinion3 days ago
Can we say good-riddance to the Thailand Pass on July 1?
- 360 Reviews8 hours ago
Villas in Phuket offering fabulous views of the island
- Bangkok3 days ago
Successful young writer dies after balcony plunge, allegedly over Tangmo rumours
- Tourism2 days ago
Thousands of Russians stranded in Thailand due to flight cancellations, sanctions
- Crime2 days ago
Tangmo: Police examine ‘fresh evidence’ — CCTV video of person on speedboat
- 360 Reviews2 days ago
Transfer money from Thailand to banks overseas fast with DeeMoney
- Thailand3 days ago
Tourism officials plan Saudi visit to attract Middle Easter travellers to Thailand
Recent comments: