Family of 7 on motorcycle sparks safety outrage in Phuket

A couple in Phuket sparked online criticism after a photo showing them dangerously transporting five children on a motorcycle circulated on Thai social media.

Phuket Hotnews, and Newshawk Phuket, shared images of the family of seven riding on a single motorcycle yesterday, July 6, accompanied by a caption reading, “How many people can you count?”

According to the pages, the photos were taken by Thai motorist Samphan Naphattalung, who was travelling behind the family in the Sam Kong Tunnel in Phuket’s Mueang district at 2.45pm that day.

In the picture, a young child is seen sitting in front of the father, who was riding the motorcycle. Another child sat beside the father, holding a younger sibling. The mother sat at the back, carrying two small children. The young children appeared to be clinging on, with their feet nearly touching the road.

In addition to the excessive number of passengers and the hazardous manner of travel, many netizens pointed out that motorcycles are prohibited from using tunnels under Thai traffic laws. Furthermore, none of the family members was wearing a helmet.

Some netizens expressed sympathy, suggesting the couple might be too poor to afford a car and were doing their best under difficult circumstances. They urged others to empathise with the family’s situation.

However, many others disagreed, insisting that poverty should not be used as an excuse to break the law. Comments online included:

“They might be migrant workers who can’t read traffic signs written in Thai, so they rode into the tunnel.”

“Who would be responsible if a car behind ran over a child who fell off the bike?”

“I feel sorry for these children.”

“Lives differ. This couple has limits and needs. If I saw this, I’d follow them and let the children ride in my car.”

“Don’t use poverty to justify violating traffic laws. They didn’t care about other people’s safety. The ones at risk are the other motorists, not this couple.”

As of now, local police overseeing the area have not yet stated the incident.