Senate panel summons PM Paetongtarn over border issues

Senators seek clarity on border disputes, southern unrest, and cybercrime

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner2 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, July 7, 2025
198
PM Paetontarn at Santi Maitri Building, Government House, on July 1, 2025 | Photo via Royal Government House

Thailand’s Senate Committee on Military and National Security has invited suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra to explain the government’s approach to mounting security concerns along the Thai-Cambodian border.

Senator Chaiyong Maneerungsakul, the committee’s secretary and spokesperson, said the decision was prompted by disputes affecting Thailand’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national interests under the constitution.

He added that Cambodia’s actions were seen as lacking sincerity and designed to gain an advantage over Thailand in all areas. The committee has requested that the 38 year old Thai premier address several key issues in person.

First, senators want the government’s position on 12 border dispute points, including Thailand’s stance on Memoranda of Understanding 43 and 44, and Cambodia’s repeated violations of these agreements.

Second, they are seeking details on security challenges in Thailand’s southern border provinces, where ongoing unrest continues to affect communities. The panel noted that the government has not signalled any clear strategy for resolving the situation and still lacks a fully appointed defence minister to handle the crisis.

Third, the committee raised concerns over cyber security and anti-money laundering efforts. Senators urged the government to outline measures to eliminate illegal transactions and protect the public from online fraud linked to foreign criminal networks.

Senator Chaiyong Maneerungsakul | Photo via The Standard

Chaiyong said the border issue has created new problems as well. Measures to seal the frontier have led to increased smuggling, with goods moving across the border illegally. Unauthorised migration routes have also emerged, further straining security.

He criticised the government for failing to clearly explain how it plans to tackle these challenges.

Originally, the PM was scheduled to appear on July 16. However, due to shifting political circumstances, a meeting will be held on July 9 to set a new date. Chaiyong clarified that the session does not require a ruling from the Constitutional Court.

If necessary, the now-suspended PM can delegate the explanation to the acting prime minister or relevant agencies.

He also noted that the Senate has postponed a no-confidence motion under Section 153 of the constitution. This delay follows recent Cabinet changes, requiring additional time before further Parliamentary action, reported The Standard.

