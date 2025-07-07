Kuwait too late: Pensioner dies in Phuket beach tragedy

Holiday resort rocked by third beach death in a month

Bob Scott3 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, July 7, 2025
Kuwait too late: Pensioner dies in Phuket beach tragedy
A 74 year old Kuwaiti man who ignored warnings not to swim in rough seas drowned at a Phuket beach, the latest in a string of tourist deaths in treacherous Thai waters.

A holidaying Kuwaiti pensioner died after being pulled unconscious from the sea at Bang Tao Beach in Phuket early on Saturday morning, July 5.

Police arrived at the beach at 8.20am to find the man, named as Mr Naser, unresponsive and lying among rocks at the southern end of the bay.

The alarm was raised by the owner of a nearby resort, where the foreigner had been staying for the past three months.

According to police, the elderly man had been out drinking with two Thai friends the previous night. Witnesses said he entered the sea around 7am, despite pleas from his companions not to go in.

Moments later, he was seen struggling in the surf.

One of his friends dived in and managed to haul him back to shore, but Mr Naser was unconscious and had no detectable pulse.

A foreign tourist nearby attempted CPR, but was unable to revive him.

Rescue workers from the Kusoldharm Foundation detected a faint pulse and rushed him to Thalang Hospital, but medics later confirmed he had died, Phuket News reported.

The tragedy is the latest in a worrying spate of drownings on the island in recent weeks.

On June 10, a Russian tourist drowned at Karon Beach after ignoring red warning flags and swimming in front of his family. Despite frantic rescue attempts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Just weeks later, on June 28, Japanese holidaymaker Hikaru Oami drowned in the same area shortly after arriving with his wife. The 34 year old was pulled from the surf and rushed to Patong Hospital, but could not be saved.

Meanwhile, an Australian tourist sadly lost his life to drowning on May 6 near Phuket’s Racha Island after entering the sea while reportedly under the influence of alcohol. The 22 year old was briefly revived with CPR but was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at a local hospital.

Tourist police have repeatedly warned visitors to respect beach safety rules, especially during monsoon season when seas can become deceptively dangerous.

Bob Scott

Bob Scott is an experienced writer and editor with a passion for travel. Born and raised in Newcastle, England, he spent more than 10 years in Asia. He worked as a sports writer in the north of England and London before relocating to Asia. Now he resides in Bangkok, Thailand, where he is the Editor-in-Chief for The Thaiger English News.
