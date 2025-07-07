Respected Lop Buri abbot found dead outside temple lodgings

Mystery surrounds revered monk’s unexpected passing

Bright Choomanee
July 7, 2025
Respected Lop Buri abbot found dead outside temple lodgings
A 61 year old abbot was found dead outside his lodging at a temple in Wang Chan subdistrict, Khok Samrong district, Lop Buri province yesterday, July 6.

The discovery of the abbot, Phra Athikan Chatchai, shocked both students and locals who revered him as a respected monk. The incident, accompanied by a handwritten note, suggested a tragic cause.

Police Lieutenant Suthiphong Sangthep of Khok Samrong Police Station reported that at 7.20pm yesterday, July 6, he received a notification of a monk‘s death at the temple. Upon arrival, accompanied by medical personnel from Khok Samrong Hospital and the Khok Samrong Rescue Association, they found the scene in front of the abbot’s residence.

Many locals and the monk’s relatives were gathered, visibly affected by the event. The dead monk was lying on the ground, with villagers having cut the rope from his neck. The monk was identified as Phra Athikan Chatchai, the temple’s abbot.

The monk’s body exhibited bruising around the neck, indicating he had been dead for at least an hour. No injuries or signs of assault were found.

A handwritten note discovered by the police detailed Phra Chatchai’s apology for his actions, citing illness and the burden it caused others. The note was collected as evidence, and the body was sent to Khok Samrong Hospital for further examination.

A student of the temple and close relative of the monk, who first discovered the body, recounted receiving a call from Phra Athikan Chatchai that evening. The abbot requested company for the night, which was unusual since the student frequently stayed over due to concern for the abbot’s health conditions.

Upon arrival 30 minutes later, the student found the abbot had taken his own life and called for neighbours to assist in lowering his body for first aid, though it was too late, reported KhaoSod.

The incident deeply saddened the community, which held Phra Athikan Chatchai in high regard. It is believed stress from chronic illnesses and the desire not to be a burden led to the abbot’s tragic decision.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.

