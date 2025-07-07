Pattaya restaurant owner defends hygiene after sexy cooking video

Sexy street food star says cleanliness and customers' safety come first

Pattaya restaurant owner defends hygiene after sexy cooking video
Photo via Facebook/ พรีซ ณภัคอร จิรรัชตภัค

A female restaurant owner in Pattaya reassured the public of her hygiene standards after facing criticism for cooking and serving food while wearing revealing outfits.

The owner of the Kai Yok Krok restaurant in Pattaya, Napak-on “Prece” Jiraratchataphak, caught the attention of Thai netizens with her provocative attire and cooking videos. Both Thai and foreign customers began flocking to her restaurant, not only to sample her food but also to take selfie photographs with her.

While her videos brought in more customers, they also sparked criticism. Some online commentators raised concerns that Prece did not wear an apron or cover her hair while cooking, questioning the cleanliness and hygiene of the food. The situation quickly escalated into an online controversy.

In response, Prece addressed the concerns in an interview with Channel 7, explaining that the revealing outfits were worn exclusively for her video content, which formed part of her marketing strategy.

She elaborated that she spent hours preparing both the food and her appearance for filming, which she posted on her personal and business social media accounts. Her aim, she said, was to create a unique selling point to help her business survive during tough economic times.

Pattaya restaurant owner reassured customers of her food's hygiene
Photo via Facebook/ พรีซ ณภัคอร จิรรัชตภัค

Prece stressed that she is responsible for more than 100 employees, and all staff members strictly adhere to hygiene standards to ensure customers receive clean and tasty food.

She clarified that the meals she prepares in her videos are mostly for content purposes and not served to customers. In the kitchen, all staff wear clean uniforms, aprons, and hair coverings when handling food. She emphasised that customer safety is always her top priority.

Sexy food store owner criticised for cleanliness of food
Photo via Facebook/ พรีซ ณภัคอร จิรรัชตภัค

While acknowledging that she uses her sexy image to attract attention online, Prece said her food also speaks for itself, thanks to the use of fresh ingredients and good flavour. Customers continue to support her restaurant for both the experience and the taste.

“I run my business honestly. I have dozens of employees to support, and what I do is to keep the restaurant going and provide income for my staff,” she said.

Sexy Pattaya vendor criticised
Photo via Facebook/ พรีซ ณภัคอร จิรรัชตภัค

Prece is not the first vendor to face backlash for using sex appeal in her marketing. In March last year, a durian vendor in Kamphaeng Phet drew criticism for wearing a bikini while selling fruit at her roadside stall.

Following the controversy, she stopped wearing revealing clothing but assured customers that her durians remained top quality.

Likewise, a snack vendor in Chiang Mai faced complaints about her busty shirt. She later quit selling snacks and became a social media influencer.

