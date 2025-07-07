Burmese man arrested for wife’s murder in Samut Prakan hotel

Shocking turn of events rattles quiet afternoon

A Burmese man was apprehended for the suspected murder of his wife at a hotel in the Mueang district of Samut Prakan province. Hotel staff found the man behaving suspiciously outside the room before discovering his dead wife inside.

Yesterday, July 6 at 12.30pm, Police Lieutenant Panyawat Khamsi from the Samut Prakan Mueang Police Station received reports of a woman found dead in a hotel room in Bang Mueang subdistrict. Collaborating with forensic experts and rescue teams from the Ruamkuson Samut Prakan Foundation, they rushed to the scene for investigation.

The incident took place on the hotel’s second floor, where a man was found outside the room, visibly anxious and unable to communicate in Thai. His body bore scratch marks, hinting at a possible struggle.

The police took him into custody before entering the room, where they discovered a woman lying on the bed, wearing a tank top and jeans. A nylon rope was tightly wound around her neck, indicating she had been dead for approximately one hour.

Preliminary investigations identified the man as 41 year old Kim, a Myanmar national, and the deceased as his 31 year old girlfriend, also from Myanmar. The hotel maid reported that the couple checked into the room around 9.30am.

By noon, she noticed Kim pacing outside the room, acting suspiciously, and when approached, he did not respond.

The maid, noticing the room door was ajar, entered to find the woman lifeless with a rope around her neck and immediately informed the police.

Kim confessed that the deceased was his wife. He admitted to strangling her with a nylon rope following a heated argument after discovering her infidelity.

The police sent the body to the forensic institute at Ramathibodi Hospital for an autopsy and detained Kim for further questioning and legal proceedings.

