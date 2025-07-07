Elderly man injured by driver in buffalo collision dispute

Dispute turns violent as tempers flare over roadside animal crash

Bright Choomanee1 hour agoLast Updated: Monday, July 7, 2025
Elderly man injured by driver in buffalo collision dispute
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A 71 year old man filed a police report in Surin province after being assaulted by a driver following an accident involving a buffalo. The driver allegedly struck him with a licence plate, causing facial injuries.

The victim, Likit, reported the incident to Police Lieutenant Kan Wanaram, Deputy Inspector at the Sri Narong Police Station, on July 6.

The collision occurred when a white car hit his buffalo, which had escaped and run onto the road near Chanat Lake on the Sri Narong-Sangkha route. The buffalo sustained a broken leg, and the car’s front was severely damaged.

According to Likit, the driver, a woman around 30 years old, exited the car and verbally attacked him using vulgar language, demanding compensation for the car damage. She then allegedly used the licence plate to hit him in the face, causing bleeding, and scratched him with her nails. Likit sought medical attention before filing the complaint, seeking legal action.

Likit’s son expressed frustration, stating that his father was already unwell and should not have been subjected to such treatment. He mentioned that he was willing to compensate for the car damage and had contacted the insurance company, which required an assessment by a mechanic.

The driver estimated the repair costs to be no less than 60,000 baht (US$1,840), which he found excessive, considering the damage was limited to the radiator. Nonetheless, he agreed to pay if a detailed breakdown of costs was provided.

Elderly man injured by driver in buffalo collision dispute | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Eyewitnesses reported that the woman claimed to have connections with influential people in the area and was unafraid of any consequences.

The situation has left Likit feeling anxious about his safety and fairness in the proceedings, as he is just an ordinary resident, reported KhaoSod.

Police Colonel Taweepong Podjiew, the superintendent of Sri Narong Police Station, confirmed awareness of the case and assured that he would personally oversee the investigation.

He emphasised that everyone is subject to the law, regardless of their status, and assured that legal action would be pursued appropriately.

Elderly man injured by driver in buffalo collision dispute | News by Thaiger

Bright Choomanee1 hour agoLast Updated: Monday, July 7, 2025
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
