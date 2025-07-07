Family feud: Thai father’s shot misses son, fatally hits his friend

Victim killed in crossfire from domestic violence of his friend's family

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin2 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, July 7, 2025
Photo via Facebook/ ซุ้ม ดู่สกล

A Thai father attempted to shoot his son after a family feud outside a house in the Isaan province of Sakon Nakhon but accidentally shot his son’s friend, resulting in his death. The father was also injured in a knife attack.

Officers from Mueang Sakon Nakhon Police Station and a rescue team rushed to the scene at a house in the Hang Hong sub-district of Mueang district, Sakon Nakhon province, at around 7.20pm on Saturday, July 5.

Outside the property, police found two injured men: 33 year old Rungrueang and 66 year old Khampian. Rungrueang suffered a gunshot wound to his leg, which struck a major blood vessel, causing significant blood loss and leading to unconsciousness.

Khampian sustained two lacerations to his face and head, and his arm was broken. Rescuers provided both men with first aid before rushing them to Sakon Nakhon Hospital. Rungrueang later succumbed to his injury at the hospital.

Local community leader Bang-on Krochart told police officers that Khampian previously asked her to mediate an agreement between him and his son, 27 year old Apisit. Khampian wanted Apisit to move out of the family home, claiming he was unemployed and causing problems.

Thai father accidentally shot son's friend
Photo via ThaiRath

Bang-on agreed to mediate, but Apisit refused to leave. Tensions between father and son escalated, culminating in a heated argument on the day of the incident.

Due to the conflict, Apisit went to stay with his friend Rungrueang. However, Khampian followed him, armed with a gun, and fired at his son. Apisit managed to dodge the shot, but Rungrueang was hit.

Thai father shot dead son's friend
Photo via ThaiRath

Khampian then discarded the firearm, grabbed a knife, and attacked his son. Apisit managed to wrestle the knife from his father and retaliated before fleeing the scene.

Police are seeking Apisit for questioning and potential legal action. Investigators stated that charges would not be issued until the two men had been questioned.

Thai man killed in crossfire
Photo via Facebook/ มูลนิธิรัตนกตัญญู

