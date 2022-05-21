Thailand
Thailand Pass remains, at least until the end of June
A good news and bad news day yesterday as the Thailand Pass was scrapped for Thais at the end of May, but remains an online digital gateway requirement for foreigners, at least until the end of June, perhaps beyond.
The only good news for foreign travellers, in yesterday’s briefing, was the removal of quarantine for unvaccinated, or under-vaccinated, inbound arrivals. Now unvaccinated travellers can arrive and undertake an ATK test, under the supervision of a health professional, at the airport. If negative they can go on their way and self-monitor their health whilst in Thailand. But, if they test positive, they must go to a hospital for compulsory treatment, which will be paid for by they compulsory ‘Covid’ insurance (with remains for all foreign arrivals and is set at a value of $US10,000, after being dropped from US$20,000 on May 1).
So, for unvaccinated travellers, although the official 5 day quarantine has now been removed, it could be replaced by an even longer enforced stay at a Thai hospital until you can present a negative ATK test. At the traveller’s cost.
All foreigners will still need to apply for, and be approved, a Thailand Pass before they can come to Thailand. But the government has sweetened the extended requirement saying they will fast-track applications. Fully vaccinated travellers will still need to upload their passport and vaccination details, and proof of a Covid insurance policy valued at US$10,000.
Currently, a traveller’s Thailand Pass is approved by officials from the Department of Disease Control and usually takes from a few hours, up to 3 days.
But from June 1 the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which administers the Thailand Pass, is introduction “artificial intelligence” to work through the online applications, instead of offers from the Department of Disease Control (dare we ask “what could possibly go wrong”?)
Aligning with yesterday’s announcements was the decision to extend the emergency decree another 2 months, until at least the end of July. These 2 month extensions of the emergency decree have been happening since the decree was invoked back in April 2020 when Thailand pulled the shutters down on its borders.
The emergency decree allows the CCSA (Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration), hand-picked by the government and chaired by the Thai PM, to make quick decisions on the run without having to consult with parliament. It also allows the CCSA to come up with, and modify, restrictions and guidelines (like the wearing of masks or the closure of bars) when it meets twice a month.
The CCSA have been hosting daily Covid media conferences, mostly in Thai and English since June in 2020, where they announce the latest Covid case data along with related information about restrictions, zoning, and the latest foreign and domestic travel arrangements.
There has been 521,139 new applications for Thailand Passes since April 29 until last Wednesday. 6,789 of them are still being processed, the others either approved or rejected. The number of international arrivals also kicked over the 1 million mark this week, since the start of the year, approximately 60-70% of them ‘tourists’, well down on the average of 3.3 million arrivals per month during 2019, when some 39.6 million international arrivals were registered for the year.
Another sweetener in yesterday’s announcements from the CCSA was the ‘official’ opening of bars in Green and Blue zones, basically covering all the tourist hot spots. The official opening allows alcohol sales until midnight – somewhat of a formality since many of the bars had been reopened under the guise of ‘restaurants’ under a loophole in the government’s SHA+ registration requirements.
Green Zones (14 provinces): Chai Nat, Trat, Nakhom Phanom, Nan, Buriram, Pichit, Ang Thong, Mahasakam, Yasathon, Lampang, Surat Thani, Surin, Udon Thani and Amnat Charoen.
Blue zones (17 provinces): Krabi, Bangkok, Kanchanaburi, Chon Buri, Chanthaburi, Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Nakhon Ratchasima, Nonthaburi, Narathiwat, Pathum Thani, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Phang Nga, Phetchaburi, Phuket, Rayong, Songkhla.
All the announcements made yesterday kick in from June 1. You can go to the Thailand Pass website HERE.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
UPDATE: Video interview, GoFundMe page for victim of Pattaya gym assault
Alcohol ban in Pattaya and Bangkok from 6pm Saturday
Thailand Pass remains, at least until the end of June
What’s behind CP’s successful Metaverse campaign?
Thailand News Today | Thailand to target “wealthy foreign tourists”
5 beautiful glamping spots in Phuket to get closer to nature
Man in northeast Thailand stabs wife on train
Deputy PM demands officals to avoid being rude and offensive to residents
Malaysians continue to flood into Thailand
UPDATE: Chief in Phuket says black water is “not from businesses”
How do Thais name their kids? Here is an explaination
Download the ‘Plook Ganja’ app to legally grow cannabis at home in Thailand
Spicy Pork Bone Soup Eating Challenge | This is Thailand
UPDATE: Man who attacked Russian woman in Chon Buri confesses
5 hottest locations for property investment in Bangkok 2022
In Phuket, Indians are the top tourist group since Test & Go scrapped
Dengue hasn’t gone away – Dengue fever in Thailand 2022, and how to avoid it
Visakha Bucha Day 2022. Today is the substitute public holiday.
Stop plucking the endangered ‘penis plant’, urges Cambodian government
Thai woman complains after Pattaya laundry service overcharges for foreign BF – VIDEO
Mixed fortunes for Thai Airways but nation’s flag carrier confident of financial take off
Danish man left suicidal after being raped for a week in Phuket
BREAKING: Bars reopening in Thailand’s “Green” and “Blue” Zones, changes to Thailand Pass
In Thailand, Covid numbers plummet, but restrictions remain testing
14 year old and older brother arrested in eastern Thailand over human trafficking
Studies show Omicron infection in vaccinated people “turbo-charges” immunity
Government says relaxed travel restrictions have led to tourism surge on Phuket, Samui
Alcohol sales ban planned for Pattaya and Bangkok elections
Thai woman survives fall from 26th floor
Black water still flowing into ocean at Phuket’s Kamala Beach
UPDATE: Bangkok governor candidates answer Russell Crowe’s questions on TV
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Cambodia4 days ago
Stop plucking the endangered ‘penis plant’, urges Cambodian government
- Pattaya4 days ago
Thai woman complains after Pattaya laundry service overcharges for foreign BF – VIDEO
- Business3 days ago
Mixed fortunes for Thai Airways but nation’s flag carrier confident of financial take off
- Crime2 days ago
Danish man left suicidal after being raped for a week in Phuket
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)22 hours ago
BREAKING: Bars reopening in Thailand’s “Green” and “Blue” Zones, changes to Thailand Pass
- Education3 days ago
Why you should study Thai to explore Thailand
- Bangkok3 days ago
Alcohol sales ban planned for Pattaya and Bangkok elections
- Environment3 days ago
Black water still flowing into ocean at Phuket’s Kamala Beach
Recent comments: