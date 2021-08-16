Connect with us

Thailand

Monk in Phitsanulok allegedly kills man with shotgun at meditation centre

Jack Arthur

Published

 on 

PHOTO: John Collins/Flickr

This morning, a monk who runs a Buddhist meditation centre in northern Thailand’s Phitsanulok province has resolved a long-running argument with another man by allegedly shooting the other man dead.

Suparerk Chanmee, from the Sai Yoi police, says the shooting, which took place at the Ratchathani Buddhist Meditation Centre, was reported to the police around 10 am this morning. Shortly after it was reported, police and rescue workers got to the scene.

41 year old Phra Sitthikorn Yankhrue, the monk that ran the centre/alleged shooter, was waiting for the police at the scene. Thai media says the monk gave up a gun to the police and surrendered. The body of 67 year old Phadung Thongbo was lying dead nearby with gunshots wounds on his body.

52 year old Suthewadi Ratchathani, who reportedly witnessed the shooting, said that 3 years prior she had invited Phra Sitthikorn to lead a meditation centre. At the time, Sitthikorn was at a temple in the Uttaradit province.

Suthewadi adds that she had donated land for the meditation centre. The eyewitness continued to say that the victim owned a section of land next to the centre and had an ongoing feud with Sitthikorn.

She says when she got to the centre this morning with food for Sitthokorm, he was in the midst of a fiery argument with Phadung. Suthewadi adds that she then saw the monk, who was in charge of a meditation centre, blast the other man with a shotgun, killing him instantly.

It is unknown at this time what the 2 men were arguing about.

Phra Sitthikorn has since been booted from the monkhood by a local abbot. Further, as a non-monk, he has now been charged with murder.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Saunk
2021-08-16 19:49
"Phra Sitthikorn has since been booted from the monkhood by a local abbot. Further, as a non-monk, he has now been charged with murder." So if he was a monk he couldn't be charged with murder?
Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Phuket1 hour ago

CCSA approves “7+7” island hop extension to “Phuket Sandbox”
Thailand1 hour ago

Monk in Phitsanulok allegedly kills man with shotgun at meditation centre
Thailand2 hours ago

UPDATE: Resigning Samut Sakhon governor receives outpouring of support
Sponsored3 days ago

Digital Sharing Economy Changing Face of Thai Real Estate

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Zoning, restrictions extended until Aug 31; CCSA discusses “Covid Pass”
Thailand2 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Loud BKK protests, Pfizer vax popular, Monk-in-a-skirt | August 16
Lifestyle2 hours ago

Top 5 Wedding Planners in Bangkok
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand3 hours ago

Bangkok man detained by police after allegedly assaulting woman
World4 hours ago

Indonesian volcano Mount Merapi erupts
Thailand5 hours ago

Monday Covid Update: 21,157 new cases; provincial totals
Thailand5 hours ago

Samut Sakhon governor to resign, cites poor health after Covid infection and transfer rejection
Thailand6 hours ago

OPINION: Why restaurants are so f**ked
Thailand7 hours ago

District chief in Chaiyaphum tests positive for Covid despite receiving 2 doses of AstraZeneca
Thailand7 hours ago

Monk accused of dressing up as a woman to go out at night
Coronavirus Vaccines8 hours ago

Thammasat University’s field hospital in Pathum Thani to run out of vaccines tomorrow
Best of8 hours ago

Thai food you absolutely need to try
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism6 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending