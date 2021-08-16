Monk in Phitsanulok allegedly kills man with shotgun at meditation centre

This morning, a monk who runs a Buddhist meditation centre in northern Thailand’s Phitsanulok province has resolved a long-running argument with another man by allegedly shooting the other man dead.

Suparerk Chanmee, from the Sai Yoi police, says the shooting, which took place at the Ratchathani Buddhist Meditation Centre, was reported to the police around 10 am this morning. Shortly after it was reported, police and rescue workers got to the scene.

41 year old Phra Sitthikorn Yankhrue, the monk that ran the centre/alleged shooter, was waiting for the police at the scene. Thai media says the monk gave up a gun to the police and surrendered. The body of 67 year old Phadung Thongbo was lying dead nearby with gunshots wounds on his body.

52 year old Suthewadi Ratchathani, who reportedly witnessed the shooting, said that 3 years prior she had invited Phra Sitthikorn to lead a meditation centre. At the time, Sitthikorn was at a temple in the Uttaradit province.

Suthewadi adds that she had donated land for the meditation centre. The eyewitness continued to say that the victim owned a section of land next to the centre and had an ongoing feud with Sitthikorn.

She says when she got to the centre this morning with food for Sitthokorm, he was in the midst of a fiery argument with Phadung. Suthewadi adds that she then saw the monk, who was in charge of a meditation centre, blast the other man with a shotgun, killing him instantly.

It is unknown at this time what the 2 men were arguing about.

Phra Sitthikorn has since been booted from the monkhood by a local abbot. Further, as a non-monk, he has now been charged with murder.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

