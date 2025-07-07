Moo-ving too fast: Biker killed in horror smash with herd of cows

Lack of warning signs blamed as livestock cause deadly accident in Buriram

A tragic accident occurred when a 47 year old man on a motorcycle collided with a herd of cows crossing a road in the Lahan Sai district of Buriram province. The incident, which resulted in the man’s death, happened yesterday, July 6, along the Baan Pak Chong–Nong Waeng road.

Police Lieutenant Asadayuth Phelkorabuti, Deputy Inspector at Lahan Sai Police Station, received the report of the accident involving a motorcycle and cows. The police, accompanied by a doctor and Hook 31 rescue team, responded to the scene.

They found the man’s body on the roadside, sustaining severe head injuries, with his motorcycle overturned nearby. According to locals, the man was riding along the road when approximately five cows suddenly emerged from an alley and crossed in front of him.

Unable to brake in time, he collided with the cows, was thrown off his motorcycle, and landed on the ground, while the cows ran to the other side of the road.

The owner of the cows expressed regret over the incident, stating that he had been herding the five cows to graze as usual. He admitted that he did not anticipate such a tragic event and accepted responsibility. The owner is willing to fully compensate the family of the deceased.

Police have transported the body to the hospital for further investigation and legal proceedings. The family will later be able to retrieve the body for religious rites, reported KhaoSod.

Last year, a 54 year old man lost his life in a tragic accident involving a cow while riding his big bike on the road between Nang Rong and Buriram on September 3. His heartbroken wife is now urging the cow’s owner to take responsibility.

The victim, Nantachai, a resident of Village 13 in Sakae Phrong subdistrict, Mueang district of Buriram province, collided with a five year old male cow that unexpectedly darted across the road. Both Nantachai and the animal died instantly.

