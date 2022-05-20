Travel
5 beautiful glamping spots in Phuket to get closer to nature
Phuket has always been blessed with endless eye-shooting natural spots, from tropical rainforests to glorious shorelines. What better way to enjoy the island’s natural beauty than to go glamping? Fortunately, Phuket has its fair share of incredible places when it comes to glamping. Below, we’ve created a list of the best glamping spots in Phuket for those who want to get closer to nature and camp in style!
1. Roost Glamping
If you’ve been dreaming of a stylish vacation yet loving the idea of camping, Roost Glamping is the place to go. You’ll find this beautiful glamping spot in the south of Phuket, between Nai Harn and Rawai. There are a total of 22 bell tents set in 3 different sections. The most luxurious section, the Tikaokao private tents, comes with air conditioning or a fan and a bamboo-inspired private en-suite. Roost Glamping also features an amazing infinity pool where you can take a dip to cool down on a hot day. If you’re hungry or need a drink, there’s a café offering a range of mouthwatering breakfast and a bar with numerous beverage options throughout the day. A bicycle rental service is also available, so you can enjoy cycling and take in the beautiful nature.
2. Phuket Signature Glamping
Looking for a great spot to unwind and relax? Phuket Signature Glamping is the perfect glamping spot for you! Situated along Sunrise Beach in Rawai, Phuket Signature Glamping offers beachfront luxurious bell tents and a glorious outdoor pool. Each tent comes with a comfy bed and a private bathroom. There’s an all-day breakfast option and an on-site bar as well. If you want to further immerse yourself in nature and enjoy some fun activities, ATV rides, and elephant care camps can all be found near the property. To get the best experience, choose sea view tents. Imagine getting out of bed just as the sun rears its head, sipping a cup of coffee while watching the sunrise!
3. Phuket Beach Glamping
True to its name, Phuket Beach Glamping is set right at the beach. If you’re lucky enough to get a tent that’s on the frontline to the beach, you’re basically just one step away from the sand and the blue ocean. Located in Rawai, this glamping site features everything you need to unplug and get up close with nature while still having the comfortable luxury at your fingertips. These include an outdoor pool, a restaurant, a garden, as well as free WiFi and air conditioning in the tents. You have the option to choose a continental or à la carte breakfast as well. Plus, it has a private beach area with water sports facilities. You can enjoy canoeing nearby, bask in the sunshine on the sun terrace, swim at the pool, watch the sunrise, or simply laze around in the spacious tents – it’s a true paradise!
4. Micky Monkey Beach Hotel Phuket Maikhao Thailand
Micky Monkey Beach Hotel in Mai Khao Beach is the perfect destination to blend with nature. It offers beachfront tented camps with easy access to the beach. The tents come with a cozy bed, a fan, a seating area, and a shared bathroom. Step away from your tent to enjoy delicious local and western cuisines at the on-site restaurant or sample amazing cocktails at the beach bar. Don’t know what to do at night? You can try barbecue at the beach while stargazing. If you want to try memorable outdoor activities, the glamping site also offers cycling and canoeing. It’s pet-friendly as well, so you can bring your lovely furry friends along.
5. The Wide vieW Resort Restaurant
Want to unplug and get up close with nature amidst the stunning outdoors? The Wide vieW Resort Restaurant might be the ideal destination for you. Nestled in a countryside area in Thalang, the glamping spot is set around a stunning freshwater lake. It offers a number of stylish tents with seating areas where you can enjoy the mesmerizing view of the lake. Aside from enjoying your day at the tent, you can also try some of the best foods in Phuket in the on-site restaurants. Some tents are set side by side but don’t worry; you’ll still have all the privacy you need.
If any of these glamping sites sound up your street, then be sure to book your favourite one for your next holiday in Phuket!
Looking for fun activities to experience with your family? Check out our article on the family-friendly activities to do in Phuket 2022.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thailand News Today | Thailand to target “wealthy foreign tourists”
5 beautiful glamping spots in Phuket to get closer to nature
Man in northeast Thailand stabs wife on train
What’s behind CP’s successful Metaverse campaign?
Deputy PM demands officals to avoid being rude and offensive to residents
Malaysians continue to flood into Thailand
UPDATE: Chief in Phuket says black water is “not from businesses”
How do Thais name their kids? Here is an explaination
Download the ‘Plook Ganja’ app to legally grow cannabis at home in Thailand
Spicy Pork Bone Soup Eating Challenge | This is Thailand
UPDATE: Man who attacked Russian woman in Chon Buri confesses
5 hottest locations for property investment in Bangkok 2022
In Phuket, Indians are the top tourist group since Test & Go scrapped
Love drugs found in hotel of Aussie man who plunged to his death
Thailand’s bottled palm oil price continues to skyrocket
BREAKING: Bars reopening in Thailand’s “Green” and “Blue” Zones, changes to Thailand Pass
Dengue hasn’t gone away – Dengue fever in Thailand 2022, and how to avoid it
Visakha Bucha Day 2022. Today is the substitute public holiday.
Stop plucking the endangered ‘penis plant’, urges Cambodian government
Thai woman complains after Pattaya laundry service overcharges for foreign BF – VIDEO
Mixed fortunes for Thai Airways but nation’s flag carrier confident of financial take off
Danish man left suicidal after being raped for a week in Phuket
UPDATE: CCTV footage of missing German tourist in Phuket
In Thailand, Covid numbers plummet, but restrictions remain testing
BREAKING: Bars reopening in Thailand’s “Green” and “Blue” Zones, changes to Thailand Pass
14 year old and older brother arrested in eastern Thailand over human trafficking
Studies show Omicron infection in vaccinated people “turbo-charges” immunity
Government says relaxed travel restrictions have led to tourism surge on Phuket, Samui
Thai woman survives fall from 26th floor
Black water still flowing into ocean at Phuket’s Kamala Beach
Alcohol sales ban planned for Pattaya and Bangkok elections
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Cambodia3 days ago
Stop plucking the endangered ‘penis plant’, urges Cambodian government
- Pattaya3 days ago
Thai woman complains after Pattaya laundry service overcharges for foreign BF – VIDEO
- Business2 days ago
Mixed fortunes for Thai Airways but nation’s flag carrier confident of financial take off
- Crime1 day ago
Danish man left suicidal after being raped for a week in Phuket
- Education2 days ago
Why you should study Thai to explore Thailand
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
In Thailand, Covid numbers plummet, but restrictions remain testing
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)8 hours ago
BREAKING: Bars reopening in Thailand’s “Green” and “Blue” Zones, changes to Thailand Pass
- Events3 days ago
“Eat Out with Marriott Bonvoy”: enjoy food discounts all the way