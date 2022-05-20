Connect with us

Travel

5 beautiful glamping spots in Phuket to get closer to nature

Cita Catellya

Published

 on 

Roost Glamping. Photo via Roost Glamping official website.

Phuket has always been blessed with endless eye-shooting natural spots, from tropical rainforests to glorious shorelines. What better way to enjoy the island’s natural beauty than to go glamping? Fortunately, Phuket has its fair share of incredible places when it comes to glamping. Below, we’ve created a list of the best glamping spots in Phuket for those who want to get closer to nature and camp in style!

1. Roost Glamping

If you’ve been dreaming of a stylish vacation yet loving the idea of camping, Roost Glamping is the place to go. You’ll find this beautiful glamping spot in the south of Phuket, between Nai Harn and Rawai. There are a total of 22 bell tents set in 3 different sections. The most luxurious section, the Tikaokao private tents, comes with air conditioning or a fan and a bamboo-inspired private en-suite. Roost Glamping also features an amazing infinity pool where you can take a dip to cool down on a hot day. If you’re hungry or need a drink, there’s a café offering a range of mouthwatering breakfast and a bar with numerous beverage options throughout the day. A bicycle rental service is also available, so you can enjoy cycling and take in the beautiful nature.

5 beautiful glamping spots in Phuket to get closer to nature | News by Thaiger

Roost Glamping Rawai

2. Phuket Signature Glamping

Looking for a great spot to unwind and relax? Phuket Signature Glamping is the perfect glamping spot for you! Situated along Sunrise Beach in Rawai, Phuket Signature Glamping offers beachfront luxurious bell tents and a glorious outdoor pool. Each tent comes with a comfy bed and a private bathroom. There’s an all-day breakfast option and an on-site bar as well. If you want to further immerse yourself in nature and enjoy some fun activities, ATV rides, and elephant care camps can all be found near the property. To get the best experience, choose sea view tents. Imagine getting out of bed just as the sun rears its head, sipping a cup of coffee while watching the sunrise!

5 beautiful glamping spots in Phuket to get closer to nature | News by Thaiger

Phuket Signature Glamping

3. Phuket Beach Glamping

True to its name, Phuket Beach Glamping is set right at the beach. If you’re lucky enough to get a tent that’s on the frontline to the beach, you’re basically just one step away from the sand and the blue ocean. Located in Rawai, this glamping site features everything you need to unplug and get up close with nature while still having the comfortable luxury at your fingertips. These include an outdoor pool, a restaurant, a garden, as well as free WiFi and air conditioning in the tents. You have the option to choose a continental or à la carte breakfast as well. Plus, it has a private beach area with water sports facilities. You can enjoy canoeing nearby, bask in the sunshine on the sun terrace, swim at the pool, watch the sunrise, or simply laze around in the spacious tents – it’s a true paradise!

5 beautiful glamping spots in Phuket to get closer to nature | News by Thaiger

Phuket Beach Glamping

4. Micky Monkey Beach Hotel Phuket Maikhao Thailand

Micky Monkey Beach Hotel in Mai Khao Beach is the perfect destination to blend with nature. It offers beachfront tented camps with easy access to the beach. The tents come with a cozy bed, a fan, a seating area, and a shared bathroom. Step away from your tent to enjoy delicious local and western cuisines at the on-site restaurant or sample amazing cocktails at the beach bar. Don’t know what to do at night? You can try barbecue at the beach while stargazing. If you want to try memorable outdoor activities, the glamping site also offers cycling and canoeing. It’s pet-friendly as well, so you can bring your lovely furry friends along.

5 beautiful glamping spots in Phuket to get closer to nature | News by Thaiger

Micky Monkey Beach Hotel Phuket Maikhao Thailand

5. The Wide vieW Resort Restaurant

Want to unplug and get up close with nature amidst the stunning outdoors? The Wide vieW Resort Restaurant might be the ideal destination for you. Nestled in a countryside area in Thalang, the glamping spot is set around a stunning freshwater lake. It offers a number of stylish tents with seating areas where you can enjoy the mesmerizing view of the lake. Aside from enjoying your day at the tent, you can also try some of the best foods in Phuket in the on-site restaurants. Some tents are set side by side but don’t worry; you’ll still have all the privacy you need.

Glamping spots in Phuket

Glamping spots in Phuket

If any of these glamping sites sound up your street, then be sure to book your favourite one for your next holiday in Phuket!

Looking for fun activities to experience with your family? Check out our article on the family-friendly activities to do in Phuket 2022.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Looking for your next home in Thailand? Let us match you with a local expert in minutes!

Thank you for your interest!

One of our agents will
reach out to you soon.

I want to:
  • Thailand (ไทย)+66
  • United States+1
  • United Kingdom+44
  • Australia+61
  • Afghanistan (‫افغانستان‬‎)+93
  • Albania (Shqipëri)+355
  • Algeria (‫الجزائر‬‎)+213
  • American Samoa+1684
  • Andorra+376
  • Angola+244
  • Anguilla+1264
  • Antigua and Barbuda+1268
  • Argentina+54
  • Armenia (Հայաստան)+374
  • Aruba+297
  • Australia+61
  • Austria (Österreich)+43
  • Azerbaijan (Azərbaycan)+994
  • Bahamas+1242
  • Bahrain (‫البحرين‬‎)+973
  • Bangladesh (বাংলাদেশ)+880
  • Barbados+1246
  • Belarus (Беларусь)+375
  • Belgium (België)+32
  • Belize+501
  • Benin (Bénin)+229
  • Bermuda+1441
  • Bhutan (འབྲུག)+975
  • Bolivia+591
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina (Босна и Херцеговина)+387
  • Botswana+267
  • Brazil (Brasil)+55
  • British Indian Ocean Territory+246
  • British Virgin Islands+1284
  • Brunei+673
  • Bulgaria (България)+359
  • Burkina Faso+226
  • Burundi (Uburundi)+257
  • Cambodia (កម្ពុជា)+855
  • Cameroon (Cameroun)+237
  • Canada+1
  • Cape Verde (Kabu Verdi)+238
  • Caribbean Netherlands+599
  • Cayman Islands+1345
  • Central African Republic (République centrafricaine)+236
  • Chad (Tchad)+235
  • Chile+56
  • China (中国)+86
  • Christmas Island+61
  • Cocos (Keeling) Islands+61
  • Colombia+57
  • Comoros (‫جزر القمر‬‎)+269
  • Congo (DRC) (Jamhuri ya Kidemokrasia ya Kongo)+243
  • Congo (Republic) (Congo-Brazzaville)+242
  • Cook Islands+682
  • Costa Rica+506
  • Côte d’Ivoire+225
  • Croatia (Hrvatska)+385
  • Cuba+53
  • Curaçao+599
  • Cyprus (Κύπρος)+357
  • Czech Republic (Česká republika)+420
  • Denmark (Danmark)+45
  • Djibouti+253
  • Dominica+1767
  • Dominican Republic (República Dominicana)+1
  • Ecuador+593
  • Egypt (‫مصر‬‎)+20
  • El Salvador+503
  • Equatorial Guinea (Guinea Ecuatorial)+240
  • Eritrea+291
  • Estonia (Eesti)+372
  • Ethiopia+251
  • Falkland Islands (Islas Malvinas)+500
  • Faroe Islands (Føroyar)+298
  • Fiji+679
  • Finland (Suomi)+358
  • France+33
  • French Guiana (Guyane française)+594
  • French Polynesia (Polynésie française)+689
  • Gabon+241
  • Gambia+220
  • Georgia (საქართველო)+995
  • Germany (Deutschland)+49
  • Ghana (Gaana)+233
  • Gibraltar+350
  • Greece (Ελλάδα)+30
  • Greenland (Kalaallit Nunaat)+299
  • Grenada+1473
  • Guadeloupe+590
  • Guam+1671
  • Guatemala+502
  • Guernsey+44
  • Guinea (Guinée)+224
  • Guinea-Bissau (Guiné Bissau)+245
  • Guyana+592
  • Haiti+509
  • Honduras+504
  • Hong Kong (香港)+852
  • Hungary (Magyarország)+36
  • Iceland (Ísland)+354
  • India (भारत)+91
  • Indonesia+62
  • Iran (‫ایران‬‎)+98
  • Iraq (‫العراق‬‎)+964
  • Ireland+353
  • Isle of Man+44
  • Israel (‫ישראל‬‎)+972
  • Italy (Italia)+39
  • Jamaica+1
  • Japan (日本)+81
  • Jersey+44
  • Jordan (‫الأردن‬‎)+962
  • Kazakhstan (Казахстан)+7
  • Kenya+254
  • Kiribati+686
  • Kosovo+383
  • Kuwait (‫الكويت‬‎)+965
  • Kyrgyzstan (Кыргызстан)+996
  • Laos (ລາວ)+856
  • Latvia (Latvija)+371
  • Lebanon (‫لبنان‬‎)+961
  • Lesotho+266
  • Liberia+231
  • Libya (‫ليبيا‬‎)+218
  • Liechtenstein+423
  • Lithuania (Lietuva)+370
  • Luxembourg+352
  • Macau (澳門)+853
  • Macedonia (FYROM) (Македонија)+389
  • Madagascar (Madagasikara)+261
  • Malawi+265
  • Malaysia+60
  • Maldives+960
  • Mali+223
  • Malta+356
  • Marshall Islands+692
  • Martinique+596
  • Mauritania (‫موريتانيا‬‎)+222
  • Mauritius (Moris)+230
  • Mayotte+262
  • Mexico (México)+52
  • Micronesia+691
  • Moldova (Republica Moldova)+373
  • Monaco+377
  • Mongolia (Монгол)+976
  • Montenegro (Crna Gora)+382
  • Montserrat+1664
  • Morocco (‫المغرب‬‎)+212
  • Mozambique (Moçambique)+258
  • Myanmar (Burma) (မြန်မာ)+95
  • Namibia (Namibië)+264
  • Nauru+674
  • Nepal (नेपाल)+977
  • Netherlands (Nederland)+31
  • New Caledonia (Nouvelle-Calédonie)+687
  • New Zealand+64
  • Nicaragua+505
  • Niger (Nijar)+227
  • Nigeria+234
  • Niue+683
  • Norfolk Island+672
  • North Korea (조선 민주주의 인민 공화국)+850
  • Northern Mariana Islands+1670
  • Norway (Norge)+47
  • Oman (‫عُمان‬‎)+968
  • Pakistan (‫پاکستان‬‎)+92
  • Palau+680
  • Palestine (‫فلسطين‬‎)+970
  • Panama (Panamá)+507
  • Papua New Guinea+675
  • Paraguay+595
  • Peru (Perú)+51
  • Philippines+63
  • Poland (Polska)+48
  • Portugal+351
  • Puerto Rico+1
  • Qatar (‫قطر‬‎)+974
  • Réunion (La Réunion)+262
  • Romania (România)+40
  • Russia (Россия)+7
  • Rwanda+250
  • Saint Barthélemy+590
  • Saint Helena+290
  • Saint Kitts and Nevis+1869
  • Saint Lucia+1758
  • Saint Martin (Saint-Martin (partie française))+590
  • Saint Pierre and Miquelon (Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon)+508
  • Saint Vincent and the Grenadines+1784
  • Samoa+685
  • San Marino+378
  • São Tomé and Príncipe (São Tomé e Príncipe)+239
  • Saudi Arabia (‫المملكة العربية السعودية‬‎)+966
  • Senegal (Sénégal)+221
  • Serbia (Србија)+381
  • Seychelles+248
  • Sierra Leone+232
  • Singapore+65
  • Sint Maarten+1721
  • Slovakia (Slovensko)+421
  • Slovenia (Slovenija)+386
  • Solomon Islands+677
  • Somalia (Soomaaliya)+252
  • South Africa+27
  • South Korea (대한민국)+82
  • South Sudan (‫جنوب السودان‬‎)+211
  • Spain (España)+34
  • Sri Lanka (ශ්‍රී ලංකාව)+94
  • Sudan (‫السودان‬‎)+249
  • Suriname+597
  • Svalbard and Jan Mayen+47
  • Swaziland+268
  • Sweden (Sverige)+46
  • Switzerland (Schweiz)+41
  • Syria (‫سوريا‬‎)+963
  • Taiwan (台灣)+886
  • Tajikistan+992
  • Tanzania+255
  • Thailand (ไทย)+66
  • Timor-Leste+670
  • Togo+228
  • Tokelau+690
  • Tonga+676
  • Trinidad and Tobago+1868
  • Tunisia (‫تونس‬‎)+216
  • Turkey (Türkiye)+90
  • Turkmenistan+993
  • Turks and Caicos Islands+1649
  • Tuvalu+688
  • U.S. Virgin Islands+1340
  • Uganda+256
  • Ukraine (Україна)+380
  • United Arab Emirates (‫الإمارات العربية المتحدة‬‎)+971
  • United Kingdom+44
  • United States+1
  • Uruguay+598
  • Uzbekistan (Oʻzbekiston)+998
  • Vanuatu+678
  • Vatican City (Città del Vaticano)+39
  • Venezuela+58
  • Vietnam (Việt Nam)+84
  • Wallis and Futuna (Wallis-et-Futuna)+681
  • Western Sahara (‫الصحراء الغربية‬‎)+212
  • Yemen (‫اليمن‬‎)+967
  • Zambia+260
  • Zimbabwe+263
  • Åland Islands+358

    image

    Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

    Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

    Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

    Cita Catellya

    Cita Catellya is a journalist and content writer who covers a range of topics from medical and property to leisure and tourism. Her career began as a copywriter, where she worked with several brands in Indonesia to help them increase their online presence.

    image

    Follow Thaiger by email:

    Thailand3 hours ago

    Thailand News Today | Thailand to target “wealthy foreign tourists”
    Travel4 hours ago

    5 beautiful glamping spots in Phuket to get closer to nature
    North East4 hours ago

    Man in northeast Thailand stabs wife on train
    Sponsored12 hours ago

    What’s behind CP’s successful Metaverse campaign?
    image
    Thailand4 hours ago

    Deputy PM demands officals to avoid being rude and offensive to residents
    Malaysia4 hours ago

    Malaysians continue to flood into Thailand
    Phuket5 hours ago

    UPDATE: Chief in Phuket says black water is “not from businesses”
    image
    Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
    Create an Account
    Travel5 hours ago

    How do Thais name their kids? Here is an explaination
    Cannabis5 hours ago

    Download the ‘Plook Ganja’ app to legally grow cannabis at home in Thailand
    Thailand5 hours ago

    Spicy Pork Bone Soup Eating Challenge | This is Thailand
    Chon Buri6 hours ago

    UPDATE: Man who attacked Russian woman in Chon Buri confesses
    Property7 hours ago

    5 hottest locations for property investment in Bangkok 2022
    Phuket7 hours ago

    In Phuket, Indians are the top tourist group since Test & Go scrapped
    Tourism7 hours ago

    Love drugs found in hotel of Aussie man who plunged to his death
    Economy8 hours ago

    Thailand’s bottled palm oil price continues to skyrocket
    Coronavirus (Covid-19)8 hours ago

    BREAKING: Bars reopening in Thailand’s “Green” and “Blue” Zones, changes to Thailand Pass
    Thailand8 months ago

    Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
    Tourism1 year ago

    Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
    Phuket1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
    Tourism1 year ago

    Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
    Tourism1 year ago

    In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

    Trending