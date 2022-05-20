5 beautiful glamping spots in Phuket to get closer to nature

Phuket has always been blessed with endless eye-shooting natural spots, from tropical rainforests to glorious shorelines. What better way to enjoy the island’s natural beauty than to go glamping? Fortunately, Phuket has its fair share of incredible places when it comes to glamping. Below, we’ve created a list of the best glamping spots in Phuket for those who want to get closer to nature and camp in style!

1. Roost Glamping

If you’ve been dreaming of a stylish vacation yet loving the idea of camping, Roost Glamping is the place to go. You’ll find this beautiful glamping spot in the south of Phuket, between Nai Harn and Rawai. There are a total of 22 bell tents set in 3 different sections. The most luxurious section, the Tikaokao private tents, comes with air conditioning or a fan and a bamboo-inspired private en-suite. Roost Glamping also features an amazing infinity pool where you can take a dip to cool down on a hot day. If you’re hungry or need a drink, there’s a café offering a range of mouthwatering breakfast and a bar with numerous beverage options throughout the day. A bicycle rental service is also available, so you can enjoy cycling and take in the beautiful nature.

2. Phuket Signature Glamping

Looking for a great spot to unwind and relax? Phuket Signature Glamping is the perfect glamping spot for you! Situated along Sunrise Beach in Rawai, Phuket Signature Glamping offers beachfront luxurious bell tents and a glorious outdoor pool. Each tent comes with a comfy bed and a private bathroom. There’s an all-day breakfast option and an on-site bar as well. If you want to further immerse yourself in nature and enjoy some fun activities, ATV rides, and elephant care camps can all be found near the property. To get the best experience, choose sea view tents. Imagine getting out of bed just as the sun rears its head, sipping a cup of coffee while watching the sunrise!

3. Phuket Beach Glamping

True to its name, Phuket Beach Glamping is set right at the beach. If you’re lucky enough to get a tent that’s on the frontline to the beach, you’re basically just one step away from the sand and the blue ocean. Located in Rawai, this glamping site features everything you need to unplug and get up close with nature while still having the comfortable luxury at your fingertips. These include an outdoor pool, a restaurant, a garden, as well as free WiFi and air conditioning in the tents. You have the option to choose a continental or à la carte breakfast as well. Plus, it has a private beach area with water sports facilities. You can enjoy canoeing nearby, bask in the sunshine on the sun terrace, swim at the pool, watch the sunrise, or simply laze around in the spacious tents – it’s a true paradise!

4. Micky Monkey Beach Hotel Phuket Maikhao Thailand

Micky Monkey Beach Hotel in Mai Khao Beach is the perfect destination to blend with nature. It offers beachfront tented camps with easy access to the beach. The tents come with a cozy bed, a fan, a seating area, and a shared bathroom. Step away from your tent to enjoy delicious local and western cuisines at the on-site restaurant or sample amazing cocktails at the beach bar. Don’t know what to do at night? You can try barbecue at the beach while stargazing. If you want to try memorable outdoor activities, the glamping site also offers cycling and canoeing. It’s pet-friendly as well, so you can bring your lovely furry friends along.

5. The Wide vieW Resort Restaurant

Want to unplug and get up close with nature amidst the stunning outdoors? The Wide vieW Resort Restaurant might be the ideal destination for you. Nestled in a countryside area in Thalang, the glamping spot is set around a stunning freshwater lake. It offers a number of stylish tents with seating areas where you can enjoy the mesmerizing view of the lake. Aside from enjoying your day at the tent, you can also try some of the best foods in Phuket in the on-site restaurants. Some tents are set side by side but don’t worry; you’ll still have all the privacy you need.

If any of these glamping sites sound up your street, then be sure to book your favourite one for your next holiday in Phuket!

