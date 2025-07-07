Thai man arrested for setting fire to ex-MP’s car in Songkhla

Suspect's father defends son, saying he burned vehicle due to mental illness

Petch Petpailin3 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, July 7, 2025
Photo via Facebook/ ศิริโชค โสภา

Police arrested a Thai man in the southern province of Songkhla for setting fire to the car of a former Member of Parliament on Saturday, July 5. The suspect’s father claimed his son acted due to mental illness.

A former Democrat Party MP, Sirichok Sopha, shared a video showing his GWM Haval H6 PHEV electric car ablaze. He stated that the incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday. Netizens initially speculated that the fire may have been caused by a battery malfunction.

However, car maker GWM, together with Sirichok, later confirmed to the media that the fire was the result of arson. Over five car tyres, used as fuel the blaze, were found placed under the vehicle, serving as evidence of a deliberate attack.

Sirichok subsequently filed a complaint at Na Thawee Police Station, requesting an investigation to identify the perpetrator.

He insisted that he had no personal conflicts with anyone and suspected the incident might be politically motivated.

He expressed his sorrow over the event, stating that he had never experienced violence throughout his 20 years of political career.

Photo via Facebook/ ศิริโชค โสภา

Many urged him to temporarily leave his home for safety but he decided to remain and prepare himself to resist what he described as dark influence. He affirmed that he would continue his political career despite the attack.

On Sunday, July 7, police arrested the suspect, 30 year old Beer, at his residence near the crime scene. Beer admitted to setting the vehicle on fire, claiming he had called the fire brigade, but no one responded.

Photo via Facebook/ ศิริโชค โสภา

Officers noted that Beer gave a confused statement and showed signs of mental instability. As a result, they summoned his 53 year old father, Pramote, to the station.

The father insisted that his son had no conflict with Sirichok and committed the act due to mental illness.

Beer | Photo via Facebook/ ศิริโชค โสภา

Pramote explained that Beer suffered a serious head injury in an accident several years ago, which impacted his brain and caused ongoing mental health issues. Beer reportedly speaks to himself in different tones of voice and resists attempts at treatment, insisting he is normal.

Pramote said he would present medical records regarding his son’s condition in court to appeal for appropriate sentencing or leniency.

Petch Petpailin3 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, July 7, 2025
