Phuket’s got night fever as new market hits the spot

Picture courtesy of Phuket News

Phuket Town has a new reason to stay up late, a sprawling night market has officially opened near Surin Circle, giving a boost to small businesses and offering a fresh hotspot for locals and tourists alike.

The Plern Pao Night Market was launched with a flourish on Saturday, July 5, with Phuket MP Thitikan Thitiphrutikul presiding over the opening ceremony.

Located opposite the Baan Klang Mosque, the market is a joint project between the Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation (PPAO) and Phuket City Municipality, said market manager Winyu Chongkitthana.

“This market was developed to be a creative tourist attraction that enhances Phuket’s image and offers an enjoyable experience for both locals and visitors.”

Covering more than 15 rai, the site features 256 stalls split into themed zones including street food, crafts, creative spaces, chill-out areas, and ample parking.

Pictures courtesy of Phuket News

Open from 4pm to 10pm every day except Sundays, the market promises a feast for the senses, and stomach, with everything from sizzling skewers to live music and cultural performances. Launch-day revellers enjoyed mini-concerts, contemporary art shows, and giveaways including Plern Pao gift vouchers.

MP Thitikan said the project was part of a wider push to revitalise the grassroots economy by giving local entrepreneurs space to shine and promoting Phuket’s rich cultural and culinary heritage, Phuket News reported.

Organisers hope Plern Pao will become a nightlife landmark and a symbol of community revival, though punters will be hoping it doesn’t suffer the same fate as others.

In April, two late-night fires rocked Phuket within hours, one gutting a buzzing nightclub, the other tearing through a beachfront food market.

Firefighters rushed to the Hua Pan X5 nightclub in the Phoonpon area at 3.40am after flames erupted near the electrical panel on the mezzanine floor.

Let’s hope the only thing heating up Plern Pao is the grilled seafood.

