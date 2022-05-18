Flooding in Bangkok after 10 hours of torrential rain

Bangkok has flooded in many areas after 10 hours of torrential rain beginning at 3pm yesterday and continuing into the early hours of this morning, according to the Department of Drainage and Sewage. The most affected areas are Chatuchak, Lak Si, Don Mueang and Lat Phrao. In some places, the water level has reached higher than 1 metre.

The floods caused traffic jams this morning, namely at Ratchayothin Intersection and Ratchadapisek – Lat Phrao Intersection. Now, the roads are starting to return to normal. However, some sections of the roads may still be flooded, so bear this in mind if you are driving in Bangkok today.

The Department of Drainage and Sewage reported that flood solution projects are going ahead in Bangkok and should be completed in many areas by the end of May. The projects will definitely help alleviate Bangkok’s flooding situation this monsoon season, according to the department.

