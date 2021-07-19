Thailand News Today | Samui plus, Phuket Sandbox, BKK protests, Pattaya aid | July 19

Officials in Pattaya have pledged to offer each registered family in the city 2,000 baht in financial aid, as a result of the Covid-19 crisis. 915 international travellers arrived on 6 flights to Phuket yesterday. Police in Bangkok resorted to using tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse anti-government protesters yesterday, after thousands of people rallied in the capital. The Thai PM has instructed the Navy to postpone the planned purchase of 2 Chinese submarines, saying the funds must be diverted to fight Covid-19.

Watch more about the problem in Bangkok’s worker camps in today’s episode of Good Morning Thailand here…

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on or

👋 Have your say on our

🔔 to our daily email newsletter

📺 / YouTube for daily shows

👍 Like/Follow us on

🐦 FOLLOW us on

📷 FOLLOW us on