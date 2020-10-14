Thailand
Thailand News Today | BKK protest update, Chiang Mai ‘quiet’, Baby klong crocs | October 14
Daily TV news about what’s happening in and around Thailand. Check out the daily Thai News, uploaded around 5pm, Thai time, weekdays.
“Elevated risk of unrest” after 21 activist arrests, UN department says
Things are heating up ahead of this afternoon and this evening’s protests and planned march to Government House from the Democracy Monument.
Even the United Nations Department of Safety and Security has issued its own warning about today’s pro-democracy rally in Bangkok saying it promotes an “elevated risk of unrest” after 21 protesters were arrested yesterday.
The email advises UN staff to avoid protest sites.
Some protest organisers started setting up yesterday, also protesting a Royal motorcade which has been scheduled to pass along the protest route. Some protesters also splattered blue paint on officers. 21 of themwere arrested on charges of placing objects in the road, using a sound amplifier without permission and creating a gathering of more than 10 persons, conducting an act of violence, or an act that breaches the peace.”
The UN office is near the Government House where the protesters say they plan to “set up camp” later today. The Thaiger will be on site later this afternoon with all the latest news and information, live from the site.
Chiang Mai tourism slowdown takes a toll on local businesses
Chiang Mai’s tourism industry has drastically slowed down from the lack of travel due to the affects of the Covid-19 pandemic – the lockdowns and the travel restrictions.
Tourists “vanished” during the April lockdown, according to president of the Tourism Association of Chiang Mai. Now, as the chilly, cool season approaches, when the northern province is the most popular for locals, Chiang Mai’s tourism sector is likely to remain “slow” with little hope that domestic tourism, alone, will do much to help the northern city’s business prospects.
The impacts from reaction to the pandemic has effected various people and business groups in Chiang Mai. Only 35% of the hotels have reopened, and those that are open report extremely low occupancy rates. Even the drivers of the red songthaew taxis, used to do 3 to 4 round trips per day. Now only 1 trip per day on average, and that’s with some drivers taking temporary leave and much-reduced fares per trip.
Khon Kaen school director accused of sexually abusing students
5 female students from a Khon Kaen school, in north east Thailand have filed an official complaint of sexual abuse against a teacher at the school.
They are accusing the director of Ban Thung Mon School of sexual assault. The girls have filed an official police complaint. A female teacher accompanied them to the police station after they told her what had been going on.
It’s understood the girls are all Grade 8 students and the children’s parents have been consulted to confirm if they wished to bring charges. Similar allegations have been made about the school director in the past, by students from grades 6 to 9. The teacher has not been named in the media at this stage.
Digital Economy Ministry dismisses “fake news” that mobile phones cause cancer
Thailand’s Digital Economy and Society Ministry says people shouldn’t fall for claims that leaving your mobile phone beside your head at night will result in cancer.
The ministry is urging people not to believe that electromagnetic waves from the phone will cause brain cancer, adding that such a claim constitutes “fake news”, and saying Thai citizens should refrain from sharing such nonsense on social media. They said…
“The ministry’s Anti-Fake News Centre contacted the Department of Medical Services under the Public Health Ministry to verify this information and was told there is no concrete evidence pointing to the relationship between mobile phones and brain cancer.”
Baby croc in Bangkok klong causes social media frenzy
It sounds like the making of a cheesy Thai shock/horror movie, complete with exaggerated camera zooms and fake blood…. The attacks of the killer klong crocs.
People living on the banks of Khlong Prapa in Bangkok’s Prachachuen area are worried that the canal may have be a crocodile habitat after a baby croc was spotted swimming in the water and resting along the banks of the local klong.
Photographs of the baby crocodile is promoting locals to stand by the canal hoping to catch sight of the crocodile. Residents have been warned against swimming in the canal as it may be dangerous. We’d advise staying out of the canals for 100 other reasons as well.
Klong Prapa runs through different parts of Bangkok such as Don Muang, Prachachuen and Tao Poon areas.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Thailand
New budget in the works for emergency services after “insufficient” funds complaint
The Thai government is working on to setting aside more money for emergency medicine after an “insufficient” budget is said to have caused delays in emergency work and response time for emergency 1669 hotline calls. The new budget request comes after emergency medicine expert Dr. Atchariya Phaengma complained that the National Institute for Emergency Medicine, or NIEM, wasn’t receiving adequate funding to efficiently run emergency services.
Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul says he’s passed along the message to the prime minister, adding that they’ve agreed to request a new budget for emergency medicine. He says there are still many remote areas that do not have full access to medical services.
“But as the budget of 2021 has already been passed, I have requested an intermediate budget, which the prime minister agreed to. The Budget Bureau will be asked to consider this.”
Some have criticised that most of the country’s budget goes to universal health coverage, but Anutin dismissed the claims, saying the NIEM is not a government agency under the Public Health Ministry and it operates under a different account.
SOURCE: Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
9 new Covid-19 cases detected in quarantine, all asymptomatic
9 new Covid-19 cases were detected in quarantine in the past 24 hours. All were reported as asymptomatic and from those travelling back from India, Japan, South Sudan and the United Arab Emirates, according to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. Thailand now reports a total of 3,652 confirmed Covid-19 cases with 59 deaths. 3,457 people have recovered and 136 people are being treated in hospitals. Here’s some more details about the cases announced today…
- 3 army engineers from South Sudan, ages 27, 35 and 36, tested positive for Covid-19. They arrived on Monday and were quarantined in Chon Buri when they tested positive for the virus. They were admitted to the Phramongkutklao Hospital in Bangkok.
- 3 people travelling from the United Arab Emirates tested positive for Covid-19. 2 were Thai women, a 26 year old flight attendant and a 39 year old masseuse, who returned to Thailand last Friday and tested positive for the virus 3 days after their arrival. They were quarantined and treated in Chon Buri. The other case from the UAE is a 31 year old American boxing coach who arrived last Friday and tested positive for the virus 3 days later. He was quarantined and treated in Bangkok.
- 2 people travelling from India tested positive for Covid-19. The Indian women, 25 and 55 years old, have family in Thailand. They arrived on September 30 and tested positive 12 days later. They were quarantined and treated in Bangkok.
- A 50 year old Thai woman travelling from Japan tested positive for Covid-19. She arrived on October 7 and tested positive 3 days later. She was quarantined and treated in Chon Buri.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Technology
Digital Economy Ministry dismisses “fake news” that mobile phones cause cancer
Thailand’s Digital Economy and Society Ministry says people shouldn’t fall for claims that leaving your mobile phone beside your head at night will result in cancer. The ministry is urging people not to believe that electromagnetic waves from the phone will cause brain cancer, adding that such a claim constitutes “fake news”, and saying citizens should refrain from sharing it on social media.
“The ministry’s Anti-Fake News Centre contacted the Department of Medical Services under the Public Health Ministry to verify this information and was told there is no concrete evidence pointing to the relationship between mobile phones and brain cancer.”
The Department of Medical Services says that, while several studies have been carried out to look for a link between mobile phones and brain cancer, none have produced conclusive evidence of such a connection. It adds that research into the long-term use of mobiles is ongoing.
“Using a mobile phone for long hours will affect the body part nearest to it. For example, your ear will become hotter from the emitting radio waves, while other side effects are still unknown. If you are concerned about the effect of radio waves, try reducing the time of the phone against your ear, or use hand-free equipment.”
The Thaiger is putting the Anti-Fake News Centre in contact with the TAT and Foreign Ministry about their recent claims of tourists arriving in Phuket on the new Special Tourist Visas.
SOURCE: Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
6 people found guilty for “pretty” Bangkok model’s death
Police stop protesters as they march towards Government House in Bangkok – PHOTOS
New budget in the works for emergency services after “insufficient” funds complaint
Thailand News Today | BKK protest update, Chiang Mai ‘quiet’, Baby klong crocs | October 14
Royalists take over the protest route to make way for Royal motorcade
9 new Covid-19 cases detected in quarantine, all asymptomatic
Pattaya bars making money from live streaming for customers overseas – VIDEO
“Elevated risk of unrest” after 21 activist arrests, UN department says
Digital Economy Ministry dismisses “fake news” that mobile phones cause cancer
Thailand to make AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, hoped to be available by mid-2021
Royalist hospital director threatened with fake gun
Khon Kaen school director accused of sexually abusing students
Top 10 tips to avoid food poisoning in Thailand, and how to recover
Chiang Mai tourism slowdown takes a toll on local businesses
2 Covid vaccine trials halted in phase 3 over safety concerns
Top 10 tips to avoid food poisoning in Thailand, and how to recover
Timeline of a pandemic – the early days of Covid-19
King Bhumibol Adulyadej – in remembrance of the “Father of Thailand”
The myth of native English speaking teachers in Thailand – OPINION
Minor International Chairman calls for major overhaul of Thailand’s ASQ
Former Muay Thai champion dies after poisonous centipede bite
German politician raises questions about the status of Thailand’s Head of State
Thailand’s Health Ministry wants to reduce tourist quarantine to 10 days
First batch of Special Tourist Visa arrivals for Phuket ‘postponed’, no refunds
Medical chief in favour of re-opening borders, calls zero cases target unrealistic
Is it time for Thailand to restart its tourist industry? – SURVEY
Special Tourist Visa flight postponed, National Security Council confirms
Travellers from Thailand positive for Covid-19 in new saliva test at Japan airport
No one in Guangzhou applied for the Special Tourist Visa, Foreign Ministry
Condé Nast Traveller ranks Thailand in Top 20 Best Countries in the World
Thailand News Today | BKK protest update, Chiang Mai ‘quiet’, Baby klong crocs | October 14
Thailand News Today | No STV tourists, Boss in Dubai, border fears in Tak | October 13
Thailand News Today | Land bridge project, “Thai Bridge”, Chaing Mai black widow | October 12
Thailand News Today | Army v Twitter, Tourism interrupted, Thailand World’s #6 | October 9
Thailand News Today | Tourist arrivals postponed, Will Boss return?, deadly centipede | October 8
Thailand News Today | Poll-Keep borders closed, quarantine exemption, heavy rain | October 7
Thailand News Today | Business people exemptions, road checkpoints, Phuket delay | October 6
Thailand News Today | Live from Thammasat, Sacked teacher sues parents, Pattaya eating contest | October 5, 2020
Thailand News Today | Prison release?, Pattaya Makeover, 6 new Covid cases | October 2
Thailand News Today | Waiting for vaccine, new face of Thailand expats, teacher complaints | Oct 1
Thailand News Today | Phuket re-opens, TripAdvisor review saga, Samut Prakhan chem spill | Sept 30
Thailand News Today | Visa amnesty extended, first STV tourists, teacher sacked | September 29
Thailand News Today | Rumours of amnesty extension, 22 new Covid cases | September 28
Thailand News Today | Emergency Decree, Parliamentary protest, Dark days for hotels | September 25
Thailand News Today | Visa amnesty, sealing Burmese border, Thai airways creditors | September 24
Trending
- Food Scene7 hours ago
Top 10 tips to avoid food poisoning in Thailand, and how to recover
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Timeline of a pandemic – the early days of Covid-19
- Events1 day ago
King Bhumibol Adulyadej – in remembrance of the “Father of Thailand”
- Economy3 days ago
Minor International Chairman calls for major overhaul of Thailand’s ASQ
- Politics3 days ago
German politician raises questions about the status of Thailand’s Head of State
- Phuket2 days ago
No one in Guangzhou applied for the Special Tourist Visa, Foreign Ministry
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
UPDATE: Covid-19 visitor entry around the region
- Thailand3 days ago
Rain with “strong winds” forecast for most of Thailand