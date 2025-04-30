Thailand electricity bills to drop as summer rates slashed

Good news for energy-strapped Thai households and businesses—your next electricity bill might finally give your wallet a break.

The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) is expected to unveil a revised electricity tariff rate today, April 30, that will bring down costs for millions across the country. The adjustment, known as the Fuel Tariff (Ft) rate, is likely to drop from 4.15 baht to 3.99 baht per unit for the May to August billing period.

Poonpat Leesombatpiboon, Secretary-General and spokesperson for the ERC, will deliver the official announcement following a proposal submitted by the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT). The move is part of ongoing efforts to ease the cost of living and reduce the financial pressure of energy expenses on the public.

“The reduction reflects the government’s commitment to energy cost relief,” the ERC stated in a press release. “It also delays EGAT’s recovery of the substantial fuel and power purchase costs it has absorbed to shield consumers.”

Had the rate remained unchanged at 4.15 baht per unit, set for the January to April period, EGAT would have started recovering its mounting cost burden. That burden, known as the Accumulated Factor (AF), currently stands at 14.59 billion baht, or 20.33 satang per unit.

The AF covers various expenses, including the difference between actual and collected natural gas prices from state suppliers, which EGAT had to manage between September and December 2023.

EGAT’s total outstanding cost absorption is estimated at 70 billion baht. By the end of August, this is projected to fall to 60.47 billion baht, excluding an additional 15.08 billion baht still pending from gas pricing discrepancies during the same 2023 period, reported The Nation.

The upcoming press briefing, titled Results of the Consideration of the Proposal to Adjust the Electricity Tariff according to the Automatic Tariff Adjustment Formula (Ft) for May to August, according to the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand’s measures to reduce the energy cost burden on the public, will be held at 1pm on Wednesday, April 30, at the ERC’s offices in Bangkok.

Dr Poonpat will address media representatives and provide full details on the rate adjustment and its implications for consumers.