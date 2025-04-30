Ninja thief with long criminal record arrested while hiding under bed

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin8 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, April 30, 2025
55 2 minutes read
Ninja thief with long criminal record arrested while hiding under bed
Photo via Facebook/ กันจอมพลัง ช่วยสู้

A Thai man, infamously dubbed the ninja thief, attempted to evade arrest by hiding beneath a bed in an apartment in Pathum Thani province but failed.

Several victims of the ninja thief, identified as 22 year old Korraphak, sought assistance from social media influencer Guntouch “Gun” Pongpaiboonwet. They reported to Gun that Korraphak had committed crimes over 20 times, yet remained at large despite complaints being filed at 13 different police stations.

According to the victims, Korraphak targeted people who sold second-hand items via social media platforms. He would contact the sellers, arrange to buy an item, then snatch the valuable possession and flee the scene on his motorcycle.

To avoid detection, Korraphak used a motorcycle either without a registration plate or with a fake one. In some instances, he used a stolen vehicle to further obscure his trail.

One of the victims, John, revealed during a press conference with Gun that he sold a camera worth 59,000 baht through his Facebook account.

Korraphak informed John that a delivery rider would be sent to collect the item and complete the payment. Korrapha then posed as the rider, snatched the camera, and fled on his motorcycle.

ninha thief arrested while hiding in bed
Photo via Facebook/ กันจอมพลัง ช่วยสู้

Another victim, Bee, shared that she arranged to sell her iPhone 15 to Korraphak. Upon meeting, he asked to test a feature of the phone and immediately ran off with it once Bee handed it over. She gave chase, but he pushed her to the ground, rendering her unconscious.

Thai thief targeted people selling items online
Photo via Facebook/ กันจอมพลัง ช่วยสู้

Other victims reported similar incidents in which Korraphak employed the same deceptive tactics. He later sold the stolen items through online platforms. While some victims came across their belongings online, they were powerless to reclaim them.

Thai thief arrested after multiple successful escapes
Photo via Facebook/ กันจอมพลัง ช่วยสู้

Gun coordinated with the Investigation Division of the Metropolitan Police Bureau (IDMB) and the superintendents of the police stations where the incidents were reported. Their collaboration led to Korraphak’s arrest earlier today, April 30.

Thief hides in bed but eventually arrested
Photo via Facebook/ กันจอมพลัง ช่วยสู้

A video shared by Gun showed officers entering his apartment, initially finding no one inside except for his pet cat. Officers searched the bathroom and the balcony. One officer lifted the bed’s wooden sheet and discovered Korraphak hiding underneath.

Korraphak was taken into custody. However, legal proceedings against him have yet to be concluded due to the number of his alleged crimes.

