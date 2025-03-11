Power move: Thai Cabinet extends electricity subsidy to ease shock

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner3 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, March 11, 2025
131 1 minute read
Power move: Thai Cabinet extends electricity subsidy to ease shock
Thai electricity meter | Photo via taninthai/ASEANNOW

The Thai Cabinet has approved an extension of the electricity subsidy programme to help alleviate financial burdens amid rising energy costs. The measure, originally expired in December 2024, will now continue until April 2025, aiming to support households and promote economic stability.

Deputy Government spokesperson Karom Phonphlang announced on March 11 that the subsidy will provide a 16.05 satang per unit discount for residential users consuming no more than 300 units of electricity per month.

The assistance will be available to households under the Metropolitan Electricity Authority (MEA) and Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA), small-scale residential users under the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT), and those receiving power from the Welfare and Concessionary Electricity Division of the Royal Thai Navy.

The Standard reported that the initiative is expected to benefit approximately 21.3 million households, with the government allocating 1.7 billion baht from the 2025 central emergency budget to fund the programme. Officials reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring affordable living costs for vulnerable communities and mitigating the impact of increasing energy prices on the public.

Related Articles

In other news, Labor Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn reaffirmed his dedication to implementing a nationwide minimum wage increase to 400 baht, despite ongoing concerns about potential impacts on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and inflation rates. A tripartite wage committee is scheduled to review this proposal tomorrow, March 12.

During a Parliamentary session, Phiphat responded to an inquiry from Senator Tewarit Maneechai regarding the challenges facing the wage increase, which has already faced three postponements across all provinces.

In his response, the minister referenced the 2012 wage adjustment model that was implemented in seven provinces, with particular emphasis on the Bangkok Metropolitan area.

The wage committee, working alongside subcommittees from 76 provinces, determined that only five areas are ready to implement the 400-baht minimum wage, which started on January 1: Phuket, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, and Rayong provinces, along with Samui district in Surat Thani province.

Latest Thailand News
Toilet pervert&#8217;s sleazy secrets flushed out with shocking video haul Thailand News

Toilet pervert’s sleazy secrets flushed out with shocking video haul

2 hours ago
German pedophile arrested for running child pornography site Thailand News

German pedophile arrested for running child pornography site

3 hours ago
Speedboat leakage leaves Phuket holidaymakers in deep water Phuket News

Speedboat leakage leaves Phuket holidaymakers in deep water

3 hours ago
Power move: Thai Cabinet extends electricity subsidy to ease shock Thailand News

Power move: Thai Cabinet extends electricity subsidy to ease shock

3 hours ago
Scam signal lost: Thai forces pull plug on Myanmar border smuggling Thailand News

Scam signal lost: Thai forces pull plug on Myanmar border smuggling

3 hours ago
Brake for impact: Veteran driver crashes into office by accident Thailand News

Brake for impact: Veteran driver crashes into office by accident

3 hours ago
NACC&#8217;s new cohabitation rules without marriage registration Thailand News

NACC’s new cohabitation rules without marriage registration

4 hours ago
Thailand revs up: MotoGP talks on track, F1 dream in the fast lane Thailand News

Thailand revs up: MotoGP talks on track, F1 dream in the fast lane

4 hours ago
Lop Buri police probe roadside murder of unidentified man Crime News

Lop Buri police probe roadside murder of unidentified man

4 hours ago
Phuket targets 14,000 dropouts in education reintegration plan Phuket News

Phuket targets 14,000 dropouts in education reintegration plan

4 hours ago
Train collides with truck in Prachin Buri despite safety measures Road deaths

Train collides with truck in Prachin Buri despite safety measures

4 hours ago
Thai MP under scrutiny for smoking e-cigarette in Parliament Bangkok News

Thai MP under scrutiny for smoking e-cigarette in Parliament

5 hours ago
Drunk officer disrupts molam performance in Udon Thani (video) Thailand News

Drunk officer disrupts molam performance in Udon Thani (video)

5 hours ago
Bus and lorry crash in Nakhon Ratchasima leaves many injured Thailand News

Bus and lorry crash in Nakhon Ratchasima leaves many injured

5 hours ago
Pattaya punch-up: Teenage girl kicks off in wholesale showdown Pattaya News

Pattaya punch-up: Teenage girl kicks off in wholesale showdown

5 hours ago
Bolt addresses Bangkok taxi driver sexual harassment claim Bangkok News

Bolt addresses Bangkok taxi driver sexual harassment claim

5 hours ago
AI-powered surveillance to boost tourist security in Pattaya Pattaya News

AI-powered surveillance to boost tourist security in Pattaya

6 hours ago
Pathum Thani shopkeeper found dead in mysterious circumstances Thailand News

Pathum Thani shopkeeper found dead in mysterious circumstances

6 hours ago
Ring the changes! Muay Thai to save Pattaya&#8217;s reputation? (video) Pattaya News

Ring the changes! Muay Thai to save Pattaya’s reputation? (video)

6 hours ago
Pipe bomb attack at Pattani checkpoint during Ramadan (video) South Thailand News

Pipe bomb attack at Pattani checkpoint during Ramadan (video)

6 hours ago
Thailand plans 400-baht minimum wage amid SME concerns Thailand News

Thailand plans 400-baht minimum wage amid SME concerns

7 hours ago
Myanmar man confesses to murder over 5,000 baht debt Thailand News

Myanmar man confesses to murder over 5,000 baht debt

7 hours ago
Man travels 200 kilometres to confront wife, fatally stabs her partner Crime News

Man travels 200 kilometres to confront wife, fatally stabs her partner

7 hours ago
Man found dead in car behind rented room in Thailand Thailand News

Man found dead in car behind rented room in Thailand

8 hours ago
Phuket police swoops on 3 foreign nationals in overstay crackdown Phuket News

Phuket police swoops on 3 foreign nationals in overstay crackdown

8 hours ago
Economy NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner3 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, March 11, 2025
131 1 minute read
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalism student from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.

Related Articles

Speedboat leakage leaves Phuket holidaymakers in deep water

Speedboat leakage leaves Phuket holidaymakers in deep water

3 hours ago
Scam signal lost: Thai forces pull plug on Myanmar border smuggling

Scam signal lost: Thai forces pull plug on Myanmar border smuggling

3 hours ago
Brake for impact: Veteran driver crashes into office by accident

Brake for impact: Veteran driver crashes into office by accident

3 hours ago
NACC&#8217;s new cohabitation rules without marriage registration

NACC’s new cohabitation rules without marriage registration

4 hours ago