Power move: Thai Cabinet extends electricity subsidy to ease shock

The Thai Cabinet has approved an extension of the electricity subsidy programme to help alleviate financial burdens amid rising energy costs. The measure, originally expired in December 2024, will now continue until April 2025, aiming to support households and promote economic stability.

Deputy Government spokesperson Karom Phonphlang announced on March 11 that the subsidy will provide a 16.05 satang per unit discount for residential users consuming no more than 300 units of electricity per month.

The assistance will be available to households under the Metropolitan Electricity Authority (MEA) and Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA), small-scale residential users under the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT), and those receiving power from the Welfare and Concessionary Electricity Division of the Royal Thai Navy.

The Standard reported that the initiative is expected to benefit approximately 21.3 million households, with the government allocating 1.7 billion baht from the 2025 central emergency budget to fund the programme. Officials reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring affordable living costs for vulnerable communities and mitigating the impact of increasing energy prices on the public.

In other news, Labor Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn reaffirmed his dedication to implementing a nationwide minimum wage increase to 400 baht, despite ongoing concerns about potential impacts on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and inflation rates. A tripartite wage committee is scheduled to review this proposal tomorrow, March 12.

During a Parliamentary session, Phiphat responded to an inquiry from Senator Tewarit Maneechai regarding the challenges facing the wage increase, which has already faced three postponements across all provinces.

In his response, the minister referenced the 2012 wage adjustment model that was implemented in seven provinces, with particular emphasis on the Bangkok Metropolitan area.

The wage committee, working alongside subcommittees from 76 provinces, determined that only five areas are ready to implement the 400-baht minimum wage, which started on January 1: Phuket, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, and Rayong provinces, along with Samui district in Surat Thani province.