Thailand braces for rising temperatures and heavy rain

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Saturday, March 22, 2025
432 2 minutes read
Photo courtesy of The Nation

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has forecasted an increase in temperature by 1-3°C and heavy rain in some areas, with thunderstorms and strong winds in upper Thailand.

This forecast is effective from yesterday, March 21. The weakening high-pressure system moving across the upper part of Thailand will cause temperatures to rise while maintaining cool morning weather in the north, northeast, and central regions. Residents are advised to take care of their health amidst changing weather conditions.

The eastern winds covering the Gulf of Thailand, the south, and the Andaman Sea are relatively strong, leading to heavy rainfall in the south. Waves in the lower Gulf of Thailand are expected to reach 2–3 metres, and over three metres in thunderstorm areas. The upper Gulf and lower Andaman Sea will experience waves of 1–2 metres, exceeding two metres in stormy conditions.

Residents in the South should be cautious of heavy rain. Mariners should avoid areas with thunderstorms, and small boats in the southern Gulf and far off the lower Andaman Sea should refrain from venturing out for another day. Dust and haze accumulation in upper Thailand is moderate to high due to weakening winds.

Weather forecast

A 1–3°C temperature rise in the north, northeast, and central regions, is forecasted, with the lowest temperatures ranging from 18-23°C, and the highest from 30- 37°C.

Photo courtesy of Thai PBS World

In Northeast Thailand, morning temperatures will rise by 1–3°C, with lows of 14-20°C and highs of 29-31°C. The Central region will also experience a similar temperature increase, with lows of 20-22°C and highs of 32°C-34°C. East Thailand will see partial clouds and a slight temperature increase, with lows of 20-24°C and highs of 31-34°C. In the South (Eastern Coast), thunderstorms will affect 30% of the area, with heavy rain in provinces like Nakhon Si Thammarat and Pattani. The lowest temperatures will range from 22-25°C and the highest from 31-34°C.

The Western Coast of the South will also experience thunderstorms over 30% of the area, mainly in provinces like Phuket and Trang, with lows of 23-26°C and highs of 32-35°C. Bangkok and surrounding areas will see partial clouds, a temperature rise of 1–3°C, with lows of 22-24°C and highs of 32-34°C.

The TMD also forecasts accumulated rainfall from March 21 to April 4,. The cold air mass covering northeastern Thailand is weakening, leading to cooler temperatures in the Northeast, while other regions remain relatively warm during the day. The South and Gulf of Thailand will see increased rainfall and stronger winds. Residents, especially young children, the elderly, and bedridden individuals, should take precautions against weather changes, dry conditions, and strong winds, which could pose fire hazards.

Coming week

Looking ahead to March 23–28, the sky will be partly cloudy with little rain, and temperatures will rise significantly. The southern region will experience isolated thunderstorms, while the western wind covering upper Thailand will lead to increased thunderstorms and gusty winds from March 29 to April 4, reported KhaoSod.

The hot season this year is expected to be less intense than last year, with thunderstorms occurring intermittently. Residents are advised to remain vigilant to prevent damage to life and property.

Thailand braces for rising temperatures and heavy rain

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

