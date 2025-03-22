German dentist attacker found dead with throat slit

German dentist attacker found dead with throat slit
A notorious German man accused of attacking female dentists across Korat has been found dead with his throat slashed – his body eerily guarded by two snarling Rottweilers.

The grim discovery was made around 5.20pm yesterday, March 21, in a single-storey house near Wat Don Chomphu in the Don Chomphu subdistrict, Non Sung district, Nakhon Ratchasima. The lifeless body of 41 year old Matthias Ebner was found lying face-up on a bed, dressed in a grey tank top and shorts. Blood soaked the mattress, flowing from a deep two-inch gash across his neck. His room appeared ransacked, with documents and personal belongings strewn across the floor.

Two aggressive Rottweilers were spotted pacing protectively around the body, deterring any immediate entry. Police had to call in animal control from the Non Sung District Livestock Office before they could investigate the scene.

The discovery was triggered when Ebner’s Thai wife, who works in Prachin Buri, became concerned after being unable to contact him. She asked a foreign friend of her husband’s, living in Mueang district, to check on him. The friend, joined by village headman Anan Chanamklang and assistant Sai Noi Bunsri, peeked through a window and saw the body – but dared not enter due to the dogs.

Ebner, who legally resided in Thailand on a yearly visa, had recently been arrested on March 18 at a shopping mall car park in central Nakhon Ratchasima. He was the subject of an arrest warrant for multiple assaults and break-ins at dental clinics dating back to November last year.

The German reportedly stormed into several clinics, violently attacking female dentists – including biting one woman’s lip and smashing another’s head into a wall. He also sent threats online, prompting fear in the local dental community.

Following his arrest, Ebner was released on bail and returned to his home, where he was later found dead. Police have yet to determine if his death was suicide or murder and are reviewing CCTV footage for clues, reported MGR Online.

Police have confirmed two possible motives: “We are treating this as either a suicide or murder,” a Non Sung officer said.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.

