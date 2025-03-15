Rubber plantation worker shot dead in Nakhon Si Thammarat

Puntid Tantivangphaisal2 hours agoLast Updated: Saturday, March 15, 2025
Rubber plantation worker shot dead in Nakhon Si Thammarat
Pictures courtesy of Matichon

A 52 year old rubber plantation worker was fatally shot while riding his motorcycle to work in Nakhon Si Thammarat province yesterday, March 14. Police are actively investigating the case to determine the motive and apprehend the gunman.

Police Lieutenant Hassan Wongmathong, Deputy Inspector at Chulabhorn Police Station, received a report of the shooting incident near a rubber plantation entrance in Ao Si Muang village, Na Mo Bon subdistrict, Chulabhorn district. Upon receiving the report, he informed his superiors and proceeded to the scene with Police Colonel Thanapol Yaowapak, Chulabhorn Police Station Chief, Police Lieutenant Colonel Sutthiphong Rodsong, the on-duty doctor from Chulabhorn Hospital, and emergency services from Tai Tek Tung Foundation.

At the scene, police found Viroj’s body, which had collapsed on his red-and-black Honda Wave motorcycle, registration คทร 686 Nakhon Si Thammarat. He had been shot once in the chest with a shotgun, causing a large, punctured wound and significant blood loss.

Initial investigations revealed that Viroj was ambushed by an unknown number of assailants while heading to his rubber plantation. The assailants fired at close range, causing both Viroj and his motorcycle to crash. They fled the scene immediately after the attack. While the exact motive remains unclear, preliminary information suggests that Viroj’s outspoken nature may have led to conflicts with individuals in his village, potentially resulting in the fatal encounter, reported KhaoSod.

The investigation team, alongside medical professionals and foundation officers, conducted a thorough examination of the body and the crime scene to collect evidence. Forensic officers were called to gather any physical evidence left by the perpetrator. Police are working to clarify the motive and bring those responsible to justice.

In similar news, a 38 year old man was fatally shot at his home in Phatthalung after the gunman cut the electricity before carrying out the attack. The suspect, a former convict released two years ago for drug charges, remains at large.

At 12.05am on March 12, Police Lieutenant Athipat Maisuk of Khuan Khanun district received a report of the shooting. Officers arrived at the Village 1, Makok Nuea residence to find the victim dead with gunshot wounds to the head and chest from a .38 calibre firearm.

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

