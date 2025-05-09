Nan hit by two tremors after Nakhon Si Thammarat quake damage

The northern province of Nan experienced two tremors early yesterday, following a previous earthquake that caused damage to a hospital in Nakhon Si Thammarat on May 7.

According to the Earthquake Observation Division of the Thai Meteorological Department, the tremors in Nan registered magnitudes of 1.7 and 1.5 on the Richter scale, occurring at 4.04am and 4.52am, respectively. Local officials noted that both tremors originated one kilometre underground in tambon Yap Hua Na of Wiang Sa district.

These events followed a 3.0-magnitude quake on May 7 in tambon Saira, Chawang district, Nakhon Si Thammarat. The earlier earthquake, also at a depth of one kilometre, took place at 5.31am and was perceptible in Chawang and Phipun districts, as reported by the division.

Chawang Crown Prince Hospital was evacuated as a safety measure. Public works officials later assessed the hospital and found some cracks resulting from the earthquake, but they assured that the building’s structure remained safe, reported Bangkok Post.

Additionally, groundwater wells suffered damage in multiple areas; however, the reservoirs of Kathun and Klong Din Daeng in Phipun were unaffected.

On May 7, a 3.0 magnitude earthquake struck Nakhon Si Thammarat at 5.31am. Residents in several subdistricts experienced tremors, with some areas reporting loud noises. Hospitals quickly evacuated their buildings as they began assessing potential damage.

The Thai Meteorological Department’s Earthquake Observation Division reported that the quake, with a depth of 1 kilometre, occurred in Sai Ra subdistrict, Chawang district. Its epicentre was located at coordinates 8.448N, 99.56E, around 82 kilometers northeast of Krabi’s Mueang district.

Tremors were felt in Sai Ra and Na Wae subdistricts, while other areas, including Kaphiat, Mai Riang, and Huai Prik, heard loud sounds. Staff at Somdet Phra Yupparat Chawang Hospital and nearby residential flats evacuated immediately. Damage assessments are still underway.

The Nakhon Si Thammarat provincial Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation has issued a warning, advising residents to stay alert for possible aftershocks. Local emergency operation centres and administrative bodies have been assigned to closely monitor the situation and any potential effects.