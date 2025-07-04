App chaos: Half-Half travel scheme stalls, millions left stranded

Tourism minister apologises for registration crash on launch of subsidy programme

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal6 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, July 4, 2025
73 1 minute read
App chaos: Half-Half travel scheme stalls, millions left stranded
Photo courtesy of Thairath

Thailand’s Half-Half travel scheme descended into chaos after a failed registration rollout left travellers locked out and scrambling for subsidies.

Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong faced the music today, July 4, admitting on the Inside Thailand programme that the Half-Half Thai Travel campaign was plagued with system failures from day one.

“The problems began immediately,” Sorawong said. “Users couldn’t access the registration system, and we had no choice but to rethink our approach.”

App chaos: Half-Half travel scheme stalls, millions left stranded | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Sorawong Thienthong Instagram

Unlike earlier phases of the popular co-payment scheme, which used an app managed by Krungthai Bank, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) this time attempted to build its system from scratch. Officials hoped to collect more detailed data on Thai tourists to shape future promotions.

But on July 1, the launch went spectacularly wrong. The ThaiID identity verification platform, operated by the Ministry of the Interior, collapsed under the surge of applicants desperate to register.

App chaos: Half-Half travel scheme stalls, millions left stranded | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Techsauce

TAT quickly scrapped the ThaiID requirement and switched to direct registration, but new headaches followed.

“People couldn’t verify their identity when booking hotels,” Sorawong said. “We understand the frustration this has caused.”

Related Articles

Despite the chaos, some progress has been made: 1.4 million people have now successfully registered, with over 20,000 hotel bookings confirmed. But Sorawong said the confusion has become so severe that the government may have to suspend the system entirely to prevent more problems, reported The Nation.

“We plan to suspend registration from today and will issue an official announcement,” he said. “Those who already registered won’t be affected, and their rights remain active.”

To fix the mess, the scheme will be moved onto the Tang Rath app — a platform the government believes will be more reliable for identity checks.

“This isn’t just about technology,” Sorawong said. “In previous campaigns, there were widespread reports of fraudulent registrations. We are determined to ensure transparency and protect public funds.”

Until the switchover is complete, no new registrations will be accepted. However, travellers who have already signed up can proceed with hotel bookings as planned.

“On behalf of TAT, I sincerely apologise,” Sorawong said. “We are working around the clock to make this right.”

Latest Thailand News
Thailand and Bhutan join forces for sustainable tourism push Thailand News

Thailand and Bhutan join forces for sustainable tourism push

28 seconds ago
App chaos: Half-Half travel scheme stalls, millions left stranded Thailand News

App chaos: Half-Half travel scheme stalls, millions left stranded

6 minutes ago
Thai woman confronts stranger for sneaking clothes into her washing machine Thailand News

Thai woman confronts stranger for sneaking clothes into her washing machine

13 minutes ago
Andaman manhunt: Bomb suspects vanish, truck seized Phuket News

Andaman manhunt: Bomb suspects vanish, truck seized

17 minutes ago
Doll and chain: Randy pensioner duped in 50k silicone sex doll scam Thailand News

Doll and chain: Randy pensioner duped in 50k silicone sex doll scam

37 minutes ago
River on the rampage: Chiang Rai braces for dangerous floods Thailand Weather Updates

River on the rampage: Chiang Rai braces for dangerous floods

53 minutes ago
HIV and let die: Over half a million infected in Thailand outbreak Thailand News

HIV and let die: Over half a million infected in Thailand outbreak

1 hour ago
Thai man dies after seeking help with mysterious cut wounds in Bangkok Bangkok News

Thai man dies after seeking help with mysterious cut wounds in Bangkok

1 hour ago
Phuket’s billion-baht bet: New cruise port promises tourism boom Phuket News

Phuket’s billion-baht bet: New cruise port promises tourism boom

1 hour ago
Quake fake! Thailand tsunami terror just a cartoon cliffhanger Thailand News

Quake fake! Thailand tsunami terror just a cartoon cliffhanger

2 hours ago
Tomorrowland hits Thailand: Chon Buri to host mega festival Pattaya News

Tomorrowland hits Thailand: Chon Buri to host mega festival

2 hours ago
Thai woman injured as iron rods fly off pickup on Khon Kaen road Thailand News

Thai woman injured as iron rods fly off pickup on Khon Kaen road

2 hours ago
From pests to baht: Thailand’s monitor lizards set to make a killing Thailand News

From pests to baht: Thailand’s monitor lizards set to make a killing

2 hours ago
Coup freeze or countdown? Thailand’s military walks tightrope Thailand News

Coup freeze or countdown? Thailand’s military walks tightrope

3 hours ago
Pattaya’s purge: Homeless camps cleared in sweeping crackdown Pattaya News

Pattaya’s purge: Homeless camps cleared in sweeping crackdown

3 hours ago
Bar from grace: British man gets 21 years for human trafficking Pattaya News

Bar from grace: British man gets 21 years for human trafficking

3 hours ago
New marine protection zones established around Koh Phayam Thailand News

New marine protection zones established around Koh Phayam

3 hours ago
Foreign tourists slammed for urinating on Pattaya Beach Pattaya News

Foreign tourists slammed for urinating on Pattaya Beach

4 hours ago
Wage war: Hotels reel as 400-baht mandate hits hard Business News

Wage war: Hotels reel as 400-baht mandate hits hard

5 hours ago
Thai massage slammed after tourist breaks out in pus-filled bumps Thailand News

Thai massage slammed after tourist breaks out in pus-filled bumps

5 hours ago
Casino bill meltdown: Government on brink amid public fury Bangkok News

Casino bill meltdown: Government on brink amid public fury

5 hours ago
Busted: Phuket grocery shop doubled as Yaba drug den Phuket News

Busted: Phuket grocery shop doubled as Yaba drug den

5 hours ago
Blanket escape: Buriram prisoner climbs over wall with makeshift rope Thailand News

Blanket escape: Buriram prisoner climbs over wall with makeshift rope

6 hours ago
Thai exports in firing line as Trump dumps trade talks for tariffs Business News

Thai exports in firing line as Trump dumps trade talks for tariffs

6 hours ago
Siam Piwat and Huawei join forces to woo Chinese tourists Business News

Siam Piwat and Huawei join forces to woo Chinese tourists

6 hours ago
Politics NewsThailand NewsTourism News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal6 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, July 4, 2025
73 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x