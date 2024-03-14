Thai workers set to transform South Korea’s shipbuilding industry

Photo courtesy of The Nation

Labour Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn secured an agreement during his recent visit to Seoul as 3,000 Thai workers are set to revolutionise South Korea’s shipbuilding sector.

The minister, in a high-stakes meeting at Lotte Hotel Seoul, clinched a deal with representatives from five top South Korean shipbuilders: HD Hyundai Heavy Industry, Hyundai Mipo Dockyard, Hyundai Samho, Samsung Heavy Industries, and Hanwha Ocean.

Expressing his optimism, Phiphat revealed that the triumvirate of Hyundai companies had committed to collaboration, marking a pivotal moment for Thai-South Korean labour relations.

“Thailand is poised to dispatch skilled welders and mechanical technicians, adept in shipbuilding, oceanographic engineering, and electronic communication engineering.”

Notably, these workers will boast fluency in English and possess the capacity to learn Korean swiftly.

Addressing concerns over labour exploitation, Phiphat reassured South Korean counterparts about Thailand’s stringent worker export protocols. He underscored the significance of eradicating nefarious practices like those uncovered in the crackdown on human-trafficking websites targeting vulnerable Thai workers, known as “little ghosts.”

With wages in South Korea standing at least five times higher than in Thailand, Phiphat revealed plans to escalate Thai worker deployment by 3,000 to 4,000 this year. The ministry’s broader agenda aims to dispatch 100,000 Thai workers globally, with a keen eye on burgeoning demand in destinations such as Australia and Eastern Europe, particularly Poland.

While acknowledging the proficiency of Thai workers in technical domains, the minister stressed the imperative of bolstering language proficiency, particularly in Korean, Japanese, and English.

“Thai workers boast unparalleled talent and skills, coupled with a knack for precision and obedience.”

Director-General of the Employment Department, Somchai Morakotsriwan, echoed Phiphat’s sentiments, emphasising the South Korea visit’s pivotal role in widening horizons for Thai workers, reported The Nation.

Assuring seamless facilitation, he outlined collaborative efforts between departments to assist workers in securing South Korean work permits and refining their skills before embarking on their transformative journey overseas.