Lightning strikes rocket festival in Prachinburi, injuring two women

Injured women treated by rescue personnel | Photo via KhaoSod

Lightning struck during a rocket festival at Wat Rattanettaram today, May 5, in Nadi district, Prachinburi, injuring two women who collapsed unconscious. Strong winds and rain accompanied the incident, prompting quick action from emergency services to assist the injured.

The public relations department of the Sajja Buddha Dharma Foundation of Thailand in Kabin Buri district reported receiving a notification about the lightning strike at approximately 4.50pm yesterday, May 4. One injured individual was taken to Nadi Hospital.

The first victim, identified as Orapin Seesongcram, sustained minor injuries and returned home after the incident. The second, 35 year old Orawan, suffered injuries to both shoulders.

Around 2pm, while standing beside the stage with her young son asleep in a cradle amid a storm, Orawan was struck by lightning near the stage. This caused her to fall unconscious, sustaining injuries to both shoulders.

The incident caused significant panic among attendees. Volunteers from the Sajja Buddha Dharma Foundation promptly transported the injured to Nadi Hospital for medical treatment.

Rescue workers transported her to Nadi Hospital, where her condition has stabilised, though she continues to experience shoulder pain. Doctors have recommended she remain in the hospital for observation for one to two days, reported KhaoSod.

Rocket fired into the sky at the festival | Photo via KhaoSod

In other Prachinburi news, motorists had a close call in February when two wild elephants from Khao Ang Rue Nai Wildlife Sanctuary wandered onto a public road. The large mammals lumbered across the road, causing drivers to slow down and raising fears of collisions.

Locals reported that these elephants have been damaging crops and property in nearby farming areas. Wildlife rangers are monitoring the pair and attempting to guide them back to the sanctuary. Drone footage indicates the elephants are still in the nearby forest, suggesting a continued potential risk to residents and drivers.

