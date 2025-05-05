Lightning strikes rocket festival in Prachinburi, injuring two women

Lightning struck during a rocket festival at Wat Rattanettaram today, May 5, in Nadi district, Prachinburi, injuring two women who collapsed unconscious. Strong winds and rain accompanied the incident, prompting quick action from emergency services to assist the injured.

The public relations department of the Sajja Buddha Dharma Foundation of Thailand in Kabin Buri district reported receiving a notification about the lightning strike at approximately 4.50pm yesterday, May 4. One injured individual was taken to Nadi Hospital.

The first victim, identified as Orapin Seesongcram, sustained minor injuries and returned home after the incident. The second, 35 year old Orawan, suffered injuries to both shoulders.

Around 2pm, while standing beside the stage with her young son asleep in a cradle amid a storm, Orawan was struck by lightning near the stage. This caused her to fall unconscious, sustaining injuries to both shoulders.

The incident caused significant panic among attendees. Volunteers from the Sajja Buddha Dharma Foundation promptly transported the injured to Nadi Hospital for medical treatment.

Rescue workers transported her to Nadi Hospital, where her condition has stabilised, though she continues to experience shoulder pain. Doctors have recommended she remain in the hospital for observation for one to two days, reported KhaoSod.

