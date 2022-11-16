Thai restaurant staff attacked by customer in the US

An American man attacked a Thai man working in a Thai restaurant in the United States last week after the establishment refused to give him free food.

A reporter from KGO-TV San Francisco, Dion Lim, shared footage and details of the episode at the Thai restaurant in Berkeley, California. The incident happened on Wednesday, November 9 at about 5pm.

This customer, upset he couldn’t get free food went on the attack at a Berkeley Thai restaurant Weds 11/9 around 5:15pm. The nephew of the owner was kicked & punched. 2 Good Samaritan diners jumped into help, holding the susp down until Berkeley PD arrived shortly after

According to the report from ABC7, the victim was the nephew of the restaurant’s owner, Sarah. Before the violence happened the Thai man tried to negotiate with the customer, or later the offender, who asked for free food.

Security camera footage inside the restaurant showed that the 32 year old customer kicked the Thai man in the stomach. The offender then pushed the Thai man against the table until he fell to the floor.

The offender tried to stamp on the victim but two customers intervened and saved the Thai man.

Sarah told the media that she had never experienced an Asian hate crime since she opened her restaurant over a decade ago. Sarah said she felt grateful for the two men who helped her nephew.

Berkley police officers reported the confession from the suspect. He said he did it because he had just lost a family member. The man was charged with physically attacking others resulting in serious injuries.