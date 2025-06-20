German man found dead in rented house in Nakhon Si Thammarat

Thai wife makes grim discovery of husband's body and describes years of his declining health to police

Photo via Facebook/ พี่หลวงย้อย มาแล้ว

A German man was found dead at a rented house in the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat, reportedly due to an ongoing illness.

Officers from Thasala Police Station were called to the scene at 6.50am today, June 20, after receiving a report of a foreign man’s death at a house in Tha Kuen sub-district, Tha Sala district. The deceased was discovered by his Thai wife, Sukanya.

The man was later identified as 63 year old German national, Rolf Guski. He was found lying on the floor of his bedroom, with no visible signs of injury or trauma.

Police searched the premises and found no evidence of a break-in or struggle. His body was transferred to the hospital for an autopsy, though the results have yet to be released.

Medical personnel suspect Guski died from alcohol-related liver disease, a condition he had reportedly suffered from for a long time. It is believed he passed away at least eight to twelve hours before being found.

Photo via Facebook/ พี่หลวงย้อย มาแล้ว

Sukanya told police she last saw her husband on June 19 and returned today to find his body. She confirmed that Guski consumed excessive amounts of alcohol daily and said she did not suspect any foul play.

The report did not clarify why the couple were living separately.

Foreign man dies in Thai rented house
Photo via Facebook/ พี่หลวงย้อย มาแล้ว

In a similar case on June 8, a foreign national discovered the body of his Dutch friend in the bathroom of a rented property in Patong, Phuket. The 66 year old Dutch man had arrived in the province on June 3 and had been experiencing diarrhoea, fatigue, and a lack of appetite since his arrival.

According to reports, he spoke with a friend outside the property shortly before excusing himself to use the bathroom. When he failed to return, his friend checked on him and found him dead. His death was attributed to severe diarrhoea and exhaustion.

