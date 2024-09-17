Thailand’s new visa rules: Game-changer or red-tape?

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

Thailand’s Interior Ministry just dropped a bombshell with fresh guidelines for the much-hyped Destination Thailand Visa (DTV), now granting visa-exempt tourists a 60-day stay instead of the previous 30 days.

The DTV has been heralded as a game-changer for remote workers, allowing them to work for overseas companies without the hassle of obtaining a local work permit. However, the ministry has tightened the reins, warning that “such work must not impinge in any way on the Thai economy,” leaving many questioning what this broad restriction truly means.

Tourists looking to cash in on the extended 60-day stay must tread carefully, especially when not lounging on the beach. While the Tourist Authority of Thailand (TAT) initially allowed “ad hoc or urgent work” for up to 15 days with notification to the Department of Labour—such as attending meetings, repairing machinery, or auditing accounts—the rules have now shifted.

The Interior Ministry clarified that attending occasional meetings is fine but anything more substantial will require a temporary work permit, limited to two permits of 15 days each.

In response to complaints about the vagueness of these new rules, officials promise more detailed guidelines soon. This coincides with Pheu Thai’s ambitious plans to overhaul visa processes, as revealed last Saturday, September 14. The shake-up could streamline medical tourism, family visas, and even movie production into the DTV.

Meanwhile, travellers will soon face the ETA (Electronic Travel Authorisation) system, which will require visa-exempt visitors to seek permission in advance. A unified database for criminal and deportation records, shared with Interpol, will ensure everyone is thoroughly vetted.

The Immigration Bureau has not yet stated the new regulation, reported Pattaya Mail.

ORIGINAL STORY: Nomad’s land: TAT’s Destination Thailand Visa leaves embassies in fog

Despite the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) pushing the Destination Thailand Visa (DTV) as a boon for digital nomads, the Pattaya Mail has discovered a troubling lack of clarity among Thai embassies.

This long-stay visa, designed for remote workers and freelancers wishing to reside in Thailand, is meant to be straightforward, but many embassies are failing to provide adequate guidance to applicants.

The DTV, also known as the digital nomad visa, offers several perks including multiple entries over five years, the ability to stay up to 180 days at a time with a possible extension, and the option to work remotely for foreign employers. It also allows applicants to bring their spouse and children under 20.

However, the Pattaya Mail reported that only the Thai embassy in Kuala Lumpur appears to be fully informed about the DTV. This embassy’s checklist, though detailed, includes additional requirements beyond the TAT’s original guidelines.

For instance, applicants are asked to provide proof of a Thai property lease for six months, an authenticated employment contract or business licence, and bank statements showing a balance of at least 500,000 baht (about US$14,000).

Other embassies, such as those in Laos and Sri Lanka, have only provided vague information and registration fees, while larger missions in Washington DC and London offer basic guidelines but hint at possible additional requirements. The Thai embassy in Cambodia is reportedly waiting for system updates before it can process DTV applications.

Kenyon also highlighted that the procedure for cultural activities like learning Thai or Muay Thai is evolving, requiring proof of acceptance from a registered Thai institution. With the base cost of the DTV set at 10,000 baht plus additional embassy surcharges, and a non-refundable fee, potential applicants should be prepared for a potentially confusing process, reported The Nation.