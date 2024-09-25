Beauty and the sleaze: CIB busts illegal sex enhancement factory near Bangkok

Photo via Bangkokbiznews

Officers from the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) raided a factory in Samut Prakan province, near Bangkok, for producing illegal sex enhancement and beauty products that could harm consumers.

The CIB police, together with officers from the Food and Drug Administration, received a tip-off about an unregistered factory in the Bang Pli district of Samut Prakan, which was illegally producing beauty products without a permit. As a result, officers raided the factory yesterday, September 24, to investigate the matter.

The raid, along with the evidence found at the factory, confirmed the tip-off, leading to the arrest of the factory’s owner, a 31 year old Thai woman named Nalita.

Police reported that workers were boiling, stirring, and packing illegal products into packages at the time of the arrest. Parts of the factory and its warehouses were under renovation and extension, indicating the success and income generated from the illegal operation.

The owner attempted to hide the illegal products behind a pile of cardboard boxes but failed. Officers managed to seize 17,000 pieces of illegal beauty products, worth over 2 million baht.

The seized illegal items included:

10 kilogrammes of cosmetics under the SM brand

1,000 kilogrammes of cream cosmetic

4,950 soaps

12,960 bottles of moisturising spray under the Zeus Man brand, which were claimed to have sex enhancement benefits

Machinery used in production, such as boilers, mixing machines, product labels, packaging materials, and a large quantity of raw materials used for each illegal product

Police have not yet charged the owner, Nalita. All items were reportedly transferred to the Consumer Protection Police Division (CPPD) for further investigation before issuing any legal penalties against her.

In a related report, officers from the Investigation Department of the Metropolitan Bureau (IDMB) raided a factory in the Tungkru district of Bangkok on September 10 and seized illegal medicine worth over 30 million baht.

The illegal medicine included Viagra, painkillers, herbal medicine, fruit and vegetable wash, and petroleum jelly. Officers also discovered a dead lizard in the petroleum jelly awaiting packaging, highlighting the poor quality of the products and the unsafe production processes.