Thai woman arrested in Samut Prakan for Shopee investment fraud

Cyber police apprehended a woman involved in a fraudulent investment scheme targeting a 70 year old victim, claiming to be a Shopee employee and luring the victim into a fake investment opportunity, leading to a loss of nearly 2 million baht.

The arrest was made today following an investigation led by Jirawat Payungtham, Deputy Commissioner of the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB), alongside other senior officers. They instructed Panawat Kalasri, an officer at the CCIB and his team to arrest 35 year old Ratchapak from Nakhon Ratchasima.

The suspect was apprehended under a warrant issued by the Taling Chan Criminal Court, dated November 7, on charges of jointly defrauding the public by impersonating another person, fraudulently introducing false computer data likely to cause damage to the public, and allowing others to use bank accounts or electronic accounts without intending to use them for personal activities, knowing they would be used for criminal activities related to technology or other criminal offences.

The arrest took place on a public road in front of a house within a village in Soi Sridan 22, Bang Kaew subdistrict, Bang Phli district, Samut Prakan province. The operation was set in motion after a 70 year old victim expressed interest in investing through a well-known online sales platform.

Upon searching the Internet, the victim encountered a fraudulent website that appeared to be a legitimate platform. The site instructed the victim to invest in completing tasks within the system, claiming that orders would be placed and that the victim had to front the money for purchasing goods. The plan promised that once the goods were received from the supplier, they would be sold at a higher price, and the victim would profit from the price difference.

The victim, believing the claims, transferred money on three occasions, amounting to nearly 2 million baht but received no return on the investment.

During the interrogation, the suspect admitted that she was interested in opening an online bank account through the Play Store. She searched for a banking app, registered with a particular bank, and opened an online account but never used it again.

Later, she discovered that her account had been used for illegal activities. The police have taken her into custody for further legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.

“We are committed to tracking down and apprehending those involved in such fraudulent activities to protect the public and ensure justice is served.”

