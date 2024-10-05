Thai police arrest key figure in dating app scam gang

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Thai police have apprehended a key member of a hybrid scam gang targeting victims on dating apps and tricking them into investing in digital currency, resulting in losses exceeding 500,000 baht.

Officers arrested 35 year old Yupaporn in front of her residence in Nong Prue, Bang Lamung, Chon Buri. The arrest followed a warrant issued by the Taling Chan Criminal Court on August 19, charging her with fraud. Additional warrants were discovered for her arrest from courts in Koh Samui, Surat Thani, and Udon Thani, dating back to 2022 and 2023, all for similar charges of fraud and computer-related offences.

The investigation began on February 27 last year when the victim encountered a user named Jarnee vkl on a popular dating app. The user proposed a business opportunity on March 2, 2023, through a separate messaging platform, inviting the victim to invest in digital currency trading via the Paxful app.

The victim, intrigued by the prospect of profit, followed the step-by-step instructions provided by the scammer, who used the alias Jame. Initially, the victim received some returns on their investment, which built trust and led to further investments.

However, as the investments grew, the scammer claimed that procedural errors required additional funds to unlock the profits. This cycle continued until the victim was unable to withdraw their money, realising they had been deceived and subsequently reporting the incident to the police.

During questioning, Yupaporn admitted to providing her bank account details to a friend in mid-2023 but claimed ignorance of its subsequent use. She discovered unusual transactions and a substantial amount of money flowing through her account, totalling approximately 21 million baht, when she checked her Kasikorn Bank account at the end of last year. She then contacted the bank to freeze the account and reported the discrepancies.

Several victims have since come forward, prompting Police Major General Teeradech to spearhead an investigation to track down and apprehend the perpetrators responsible for causing public distress through fraudulent investment schemes.

According to the Technological Crime Suppression Division, individuals who sell or allow others to use their bank accounts, commonly referred to as money mules, face severe penalties under the 2023 Anti-Technology Crime Measures Act. Offenders can receive up to three years in prison, a fine of up to 300,000 baht, or both, reported KhaoSod.