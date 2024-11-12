Newsflash: Actor, activist exposed in alleged 20 million baht extortion

Film (left) and Kanchai (right) | Photo via Facebook/ หนุ่ม กรรชัย and ฟิล์ม รัฐภูมิ โตคงทรัพย์ (Film Rattapoom Tokongsup)

A famous Thai news programme host accused a Thai actor and a female activist of using his name to extort money from a senior member of the iCon Group.

The renowned host, Kanchai “Noom” Kamnerdploy, came forward today, November 12, to expose the fraudulent actions of the actor and activist. He initially shared the story on his Facebook page and later clarified it on the TV programme Midday News TV3. He posted online…

“So many people are skilled at extortion. Recently, I received voice recordings of a famous actor and a female activist working together to extort 20 million baht from a victim. They even involved me by mentioning my name. More details in Midday News TV3.”

The victim in the post was later identified as Panjarat “Pan” Kanokrakthanaporn, a leading member of iCon Group, along with the company’s CEO, Waratphol “Paul” Waratworakul.

Kanchai explained that he was contacted by an actor, claiming to know Paul personally, who offered to help invite Paul onto Kanchai’s news programme, Hone Krasae, to discuss the fraud and Ponzi scheme accusations against iCon Group. Kanchai noted that he had not spoken with this actor in over four years.

Kanchai expressed appreciation for the support and welcomed iCon Group’s CEO to defend himself on the show. However, the actor did not follow up.

Angry news host

Later, one of Paul’s friends contacted Kanchai to express interest in participating. Paul appeared on the show on October 14, and Kanchai stated he did not charge any fees for his participation.

However, in the voice recordings Kanchai received, the actor and the female activist allegedly demanded 20 million baht from Pan and Paul for an appearance on Hone Krasae, saying Kanchai requested it.

Three voices were heard in the recordings: Pan, the actor, and the activist. The actor encouraged Pan to ask Paul to attend the programme, showing support for the iCon Group and asserting his belief that the company was innocent of any wrongdoing.

Pan reportedly requested to speak with Kanchai directly but the actor refused, claiming Kanchai did not want personal contact. Pan then explained that she and Paul couldn’t transfer the requested sum as their funds were temporarily frozen for investigation.

The actor suggested that Pan make the payment in cash, but Pan replied that she and Paul only had 200,000 to 300,000 baht in cash, far below the requested amount.

During the broadcast, Kanchai expressed his anger.

“Apologies for the harsh words, but I must say this. What you two are doing is wicked. You shouldn’t do this to anyone. It’s disgusting. It’s cheating. No one will want you in society. I have to speak strongly because this left me feeling truly appalled.”

Actor defends himself

Following the release of the recordings, many online speculated that the well-known actor Rattapoom “Film” Tokongsup was involved. Film responded publicly this afternoon.

Film admitted that it was his voice but claimed the recordings were edited. He said he never intended to extort such a large sum from iCon Group. Film explained that a medium, believed to be a female activist, contacted his public relations company about a promotional plan for iCon Group.

He stated that the medium set the amount requested, and he simply followed her instructions. Film claimed he was unaware of the full details and could not confirm if the medium intended to extort the company.

Film admitted that he wanted the money for his company and was interested in the promotional project, so he mentioned Kanchai’s name without Kanchai’s knowledge. He has since contacted Kanchai personally to apologise, expressing deep remorse.

Film concluded by acknowledging his recklessness in allowing the medium to approach the iCon Group and in not considering that his conversation might be recorded. He added that he plans to file a complaint against those involved in the recording to seek justice for himself.

The identity of the female activist has not yet been confirmed. Following the discussion in the voice record, the activist used to attend Kanchai’s programme, so she was suspected to be the founder of the Anti-Ponzi Scheme Organisation, Kritanong Suwanwong.

Kritanong was previously accused of extorting more than 10 million baht from Paul but she denied the accusation.