Bangkok drug dealer Por Hua Benz arrested for assaults and meth use

Police Region 3 apprehended a major drug dealer in the Hathairat area, following multiple reports of him assaulting his parents.

The arrest of the suspect, Tiwa, also known as Por Hua Benz, took place yesterday, July 21, at his residence on Hathairat Soi 25, Min Buri, Bangkok, as directed by Police Major General Siam Boonsom, alongside other senior police officers.

Tiwa’s parents, Prasong and Anongnat, reported to the Metropolitan Police Division 3 that their son had been involved in drug use and distribution in Hathairat for over 10 years. Despite several arrests and prison sentences ranging from one and a half to three years for theft and drug-related offences, he continued his illegal activities.

His mother, who collects and sells scrap for a living, reported frequent visits to him in prison every 15 days, providing food worth 200 to 300 baht (US$6 to 9) and a monthly allowance of 1,000 to 1,500 baht (US$31 to 46).

Upon his release last year, Tiwa allegedly assaulted his parents over 10 times, prompting them to file six complaints at Min Buri Police Station.

Tiwa’s arrest aligns with the government’s No Drugs No Dealers policy, as he was wanted under Min Buri Criminal Court warrant no. 449/2568 dated June 5 for possession and use of methamphetamine without permission. During the arrest, Tiwa confessed to his identity as Por Hua Benz, a nickname acquired after undergoing genital surgery while in prison.

He admitted to preparing to deliver drugs to clients and acknowledged the assaults on his parents, attributing his actions to hallucinations and misunderstandings when under the influence, believing his parents had reported him to the police.

Tiwa now faces charges for possession and intent to distribute a category one narcotic (methamphetamine) without authorisation. He is in custody along with the seized evidence at Min Buri Police Station.

The Min Buri Criminal Court has been notified to enforce the arrest warrant. Further investigations will trace and seize his assets, including motorcycles and bank accounts, in compliance with the law, reported KhaoSod.