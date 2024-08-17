Thai teacher kills ex-wife and father-in-law at Ayutthaya temple

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A young Thai teacher shot and killed his former wife and father-in-law at a temple in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya before fleeing the scene. The suspect has since contacted the police to surrender.

Officers at Rong Chang Police Station received a report yesterday at 6.30pm about a shooting at Wat Chao Pluk in Maha Rat district. Upon arrival, officers, along with forensic teams and rescue personnel, discovered a bronze-gold Toyota sedan with bullet holes. Eight bullets were found in the front windshield, one in the driver’s side window, and several shell casings scattered on the ground.

Inside the car, the police found the bodies of 29 year old Daranee, a contract teacher, and her father, 59 year old Nipon in the driver’s seat and passenger seat respectively. According to witness 26 year old Nuntawut, Daranee was participating in an aerobics session at the temple before the incident. As she was about to leave, her former husband, Chokchai, pulled up and blocked her vehicle. He brought along their two young sons, aged two and four, attempting to reconcile.

Daranee got into her car, and Chokchai then shot Nipon before walking around to the driver’s side and shooting Daranee. He fled the scene with their two children. Preliminary investigations revealed Daranee taught aerobics at the temple daily. Chokchai, a skilled teacher from a local school, had recently divorced Daranee and had taken their sons from her house to try and reconcile.

“Daranee was about to leave when Chokchai arrived with their kids. They argued, and he shot Nipon before shooting Daranee.”

Chokchai’s actions have left the community in shock. He was reportedly emotional and desperate to resolve issues with his ex-wife. After the shooting, he drove away with the children. The police have been actively searching for Chokchai since the incident.

“He seemed desperate. It was a tragic end to their ongoing issues. The children witnessed the entire incident.”

The police are focusing on ensuring the safety of the two children and providing support to the grieving family members.

The latest report indicates that Chokchai has contacted the police to surrender. The police are preparing to take him into custody and continue their investigation into the motive and circumstances leading to this tragic event, reported KhaoSod.