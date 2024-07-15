Thai teacher allegedly forces student to take faeces home

Photo via Channel 8

A Thai mother took to social media to complain about a kindergarten teacher in the Isaan province of Phichit who allegedly forced her daughter to take her faeces home from school. She also accused the teacher of beating the girl as a punishment.

The mother, Rungnapa, shared her daughter’s story in a Facebook group of locals in the Bang Phai sub-district, Bang Mun Nak district of Phichit, on July 12. In the post, Rungnapa claimed that her three year old daughter felt pain in her shoulders and arms and cried after arriving home from school.

In addition to her distress, Rungnapa discovered her daughter’s faeces in plastic bags within the backpack she took to school. This had happened to the girl twice already. When Rungnapa directly questioned the teacher about it, the teacher merely smiled without providing an answer.

Rungnapa sought the opinions of netizens regarding the appropriateness of the teacher’s actions and aimed to bring the issue to the attention of the school director.

In a subsequent interview with Channel 3, Rungnapa revealed more details. She admitted that her daughter had soiled her pants during morning activities with her classmates. However, instead of caring for her properly, the teacher undressed her and made her participate in the activities naked.

After the morning activities concluded, the teacher called Rungnapa, asking her to come and dress her daughter herself. Rungnapa made it known that she prepared clothes for emergencies in the girl’s backpack, hoping the teacher would take care of her daughter but the teacher refused to do so.

Rungnapa revealed that she removed her daughter from that school to another since the incident but still wanted the school to investigate the teacher’s behaviour.

Another parent revealed to the media that her niece faced a similar incident, where the teacher asked the girl to take a nappy full of urine home. She could not move her niece to another school because it was too far from their home.

The Bang Phai sub-district chief, Chalao Katesin, revealed he plans to summon the school director, the mentioned teacher, and the parents of each student for questioning. An investigation into the case is being conducted and is expected to be finished within 15 days, according to the chief.