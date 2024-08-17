Ubon Ratchathani resident wins 6 million baht lottery prize

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A resident of Ubon Ratchathani province has won the first prize in the latest Thai lottery draw, celebrating with family and friends. The winning number, 095867, was announced yesterday, and the lucky ticket holder is now set to receive a 6 million baht prize.

The Government Lottery Office (GLO) announced the results of the draw for yesterday, August 16, which included the first prize number 095867. Additional prizes were awarded for other categories: the three-digit front prize numbers were 334 and 212, the three-digit back prize numbers were 697 and 728, and the two-digit prize number was 28.

A woman from Ubon Ratchathani secured the first prize with her ticket number 095867. News of her win quickly spread, attracting congratulatory visits from neighbours and relatives.

A Facebook user, Prakong Sakaeo, shared images of the lucky winner from Non Sombun subdistrict, Det Udom district, Ubon Ratchathani province. The pictures displayed her proudly holding the winning lottery ticket.

The woman won with a single ticket and is preparing to claim her 6 million baht prize.

The lottery results were broadcast live, capturing the anticipation and excitement of participants across the country. The event also included results for the Government Savings Bank’s special one-year lottery for August 16, reported KhaoSod.

In related news, a woman from Pak Chong in Nakhon Ratchasima has won the first prize in the latest lottery draw, instantly becoming 6 million baht richer. The woman confirmed her big win by registering it at a local police station, providing evidence that she is the rightful owner of the winning lottery ticket, numbered 095867, from the draw held yesterday.

In other news, a multi-winning Rayong woman, who has scooped the national lottery in Thailand 19 consecutive times, prepared for the draw on August 16 after crediting her luck to a monk’s blessing. The 51 year old woman, known for owning several popular plant shops in Rayong, opened a free food stall serving som tam to the public.