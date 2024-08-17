Nakhon Ratchasima woman wins 6 million baht in lottery

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A woman from Pak Chong in Nakhon Ratchasima has won the first prize in the latest lottery draw, instantly becoming 6 million baht richer.

Facebook page Pak Chong Times yesterday shared the story of Anisara, a resident of Moo 4, Moo Si, Pak Chong, Nakhon Ratchasima. She won the first prize in the government lottery draw held yesterday, August 16.

Anisara confirmed her big win by registering it at a local police station, providing evidence that she is the rightful owner of the winning lottery ticket, numbered 095867, from the draw held yesterday. The winning ticket has earned her a substantial prize of 6 million baht.

“Congratulations to the Moo Si resident for winning the first prize!”

The post on the Pak Chong Times Facebook page attracted numerous comments from locals who expressed their joy and congratulated Anisara on her newfound wealth.

The Isaan region has seen a notable number of first-prize lottery winners in recent times, making it a hotspot for lottery enthusiasts. The excitement in the local community is palpable, with many people from Korat, the colloquial name for Nakhon Ratchasima, joining in to congratulate Anisara, reported KhaoSod.

“This is wonderful news for our community. We are all very happy for Anisara.”

