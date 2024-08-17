Nakhon Ratchasima woman wins 6 million baht in lottery

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 11:32, 17 August 2024| Updated: 11:32, 17 August 2024
Nakhon Ratchasima woman wins 6 million baht in lottery
A woman from Pak Chong in Nakhon Ratchasima has won the first prize in the latest lottery draw, instantly becoming 6 million baht richer.

Facebook page Pak Chong Times yesterday shared the story of Anisara, a resident of Moo 4, Moo Si, Pak Chong, Nakhon Ratchasima. She won the first prize in the government lottery draw held yesterday, August 16.

Anisara confirmed her big win by registering it at a local police station, providing evidence that she is the rightful owner of the winning lottery ticket, numbered 095867, from the draw held yesterday. The winning ticket has earned her a substantial prize of 6 million baht.

“Congratulations to the Moo Si resident for winning the first prize!”

The post on the Pak Chong Times Facebook page attracted numerous comments from locals who expressed their joy and congratulated Anisara on her newfound wealth.

The Isaan region has seen a notable number of first-prize lottery winners in recent times, making it a hotspot for lottery enthusiasts. The excitement in the local community is palpable, with many people from Korat, the colloquial name for Nakhon Ratchasima, joining in to congratulate Anisara, reported KhaoSod.

“This is wonderful news for our community. We are all very happy for Anisara.”

In related news, a lottery vendor in Nong Bua Lamphu has struck it rich, winning 24 million baht from four lottery tickets. The tickets, which included the number 36 matching the age of a deceased individual at a funeral she attended, were initially unsold and kept by the vendor herself.

In other news, two noodle vendors struck gold by winning the top prize in the Thai government lottery on July 1, each receiving 6 million baht. The lucky pair attributed their win to a handsome lottery ticket seller who persuaded them to buy the last two tickets he had. Both women, who run a noodle shop in Chaiwan district, Udon Thani province, held one winning ticket each, numbers 23 and 24 of the series, totalling 6 million baht per person.

