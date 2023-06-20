Thai school clarifies student’s punishment leading to leg injury

PHOTO: KhaoSod

A Thai school has clarified its punishment of a student, who was ordered to stand and sit repeatedly, leading to the student’s severe leg injury. The acting school director confirmed that the student did not endure 100 repetitions as reported, and the school has since assisted with medical expenses and care.

The acting school director revealed that he took over the position on June 8 but was aware of the incident that occurred earlier on February 9. The student was initially ordered to stand and sit about 20 to 30 times in the morning, followed by another 20 times in the afternoon, accompanied by a task of picking up rubbish.

The director stated that the school had been actively involved in monitoring the student’s condition and even provided financial aid for medical expenses. The school and the teacher concerned have been in constant contact with the student and their family, following the student’s progress in and out of the hospital.

The 30 year old teacher responsible for the punishment revealed that he had ordered the student to do the exercise 20 to 30 times in the morning for not wearing a mask and another 20 times in the afternoon for being late.

The school said the student came to school the next day as usual and even took an exam on February 11. However, the student was absent from school on February 13 and 15 due to discomfort and was later taken to the doctor for left knee pain. After discovering that the student’s leg was fractured, the teacher asked the doctor whether the stand-sit repetitions could have caused the injury, which the doctor stated was unlikely as it would require a strong forceful impact on the leg.

On June 14, the student’s condition worsened, and he was taken for an MRI at a Chiang Mai facility. The results confirmed severe inflammation, pus, and abscess in the bone. The student was then sent for treatment at Maharaj Nakhon Chiang Mai Hospital on June 20. The school and teacher continue to follow the student’s recovery closely and provide support as needed.

