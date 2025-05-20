Thai girl rescued after being pimped out by mother and aunt

Two women run sex trafficking to make money for Yaba

Petch Petpailin11 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, May 20, 2025
Thai girl rescued after being pimped out by mother and aunt
The Pavena Foundation for Children and Women and police officers rescued a 13 year old girl who was pimped out by her biological mother and aunt in the southern province of Prachuap Khiri Khan.

The teenage victim confided in her father on April 26 after she successfully escaped from her abusive mother in Prachuap Khiri Khan to live with him in Phuket. The shocking story prompted her father to contact Hua Hin Police Station and the foundation to seek justice for his daughter.

According to the father, the girl explained that her mother and aunt forced her into having sex with a 50 year old man on three occasions since she was 11 years old.

The girl revealed that her mother and aunt took her to a public park to meet the man, who then gave them 1,500 baht. On the second occasion, her mother took her to a love hotel in the Hua Hin neighbourhood, where she was sexually abused by the man in exchange for 2,000 baht in cash.

For the final incident, her aunt brought her to the same love motel to sell sex. The aunt took 5,000 baht from the man and left the girl at the hotel. This time, the girl fought back and managed to escape from the man.

Thai father sought justice for daughter abused by mother
The victim and his father met Pavena Foundation’s founder. | Photo via DailyNews

The man was very angry with her mother and aunt. He stated that he no longer wanted to buy sex from the girl, claiming she resisted until he lost his enthusiasm.

According to the young victim, her mother and aunt spent most of the money on methamphetamine, also known as Yaba. Her mother used to force her to pick up Yaba pills for her to avoid being arrested.

Thai girl rescued from mother who pimps her out
Photo via Facebook/ สำนักข่าวราชการ

The girl said she asked her mother to let her live with her father but she refused. She decided to threaten to report her mother’s drug use and the abuse against her to the police, so her mother eventually allowed her to relocate to Phuket.

Unfortunately, her eight year old sister remained with her mother. To help her sister and seek justice for herself, she shared the story with her father.

Thai mother arrested for pimping out daughter
Photo via Matichon

Officers from Hua Hin Police Station arrested the mother yesterday, May 19, but the victim’s aunt remains at large. The mother admitted to her wrongdoing, leading her to face charges under:

  • Sections 6 and 52 of the Act on Prevention and Suppression of Human Trafficking: seeking personal benefits from child prostitution. The penalty is imprisonment of four to twelve years and a fine of 400,000 to 1,200,000 baht.
  • Sections 282 and 281(1) of the Criminal Law: procuring, enticing, or taking away a minor under 15 years old for an indecent act. The penalty is imprisonment from three to five years and a fine from 60,000 to 300,000 baht.

The Pavena Foundation also coordinated with the Social Development and Human Security Office in Prachuap Khiri Khan to rescue and care for the victim’s younger sister.

Last Updated: Tuesday, May 20, 2025
Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

