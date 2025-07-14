Ruff justice: Phuket MP bites back over ‘mafia dog’ slur

Politician files libel rap over wild online smear campaign

Bob Scott1 hour agoLast Updated: Monday, July 14, 2025
1 minute read
Ruff justice: Phuket MP bites back over ‘mafia dog’ slur
Pictures courtesy of Phuket News

A Phuket MP has filed a police complaint after being branded a “servant dog of the Chinese mafia” in a vicious online smear campaign that he says was designed to destroy his reputation.

Chalermpong Saengdee, Member of Parliament for Constituency 2 in Phuket, marched into Phuket City Police Station at 10am, yesterday, July 14, with his lawyer in tow, demanding action against two Facebook pages he accused of publishing defamatory lies.

The outspoken MP named the pages, both operating under the moniker State Media, Breaking News, and accused them of spreading wild claims that he was “promoting a large number of Chinese mafia” and acting as a “nominee for foreign mafia gangs and capitalists.”

“These accusations are completely baseless and intended solely to damage my political credibility and destroy the public’s trust in me,” Chalermpong told police. “They aim to mislead the people and discredit my work as a representative of the people.”

Phuket News reported that the complaint cites criminal defamation laws under Sections 326 and 328 of the Thai Criminal Code, which cover slander and libel, including via online platforms.

Picture of Chalermpong Saengdee courtesy of Phuket News

The veteran lawmaker, known for his fiery speeches in Parliament, said he’s spent the past two years championing Phuket locals on everything from crumbling infrastructure to urgent public services.

“I have never remained indifferent to the suffering of the people,” he said. “My intention is to create change, raise awareness, and push for long-standing problems to be addressed.

“These attacks are not just aimed at me, but at the democratic process and the people’s voice that I represent. No matter how much you try to discredit me, I will stand with the people. I will never destroy the hope and faith they have placed in me.”

Police are now investigating the complaint, which could lead to legal action if the Facebook pages are found to have crossed the line.

Bob Scott1 hour agoLast Updated: Monday, July 14, 2025
